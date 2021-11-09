Nebraska Vs. Western Illinois Game Thread

Nebraska Vs. Western Illinois

Tipoff: 7:00pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: None

Streaming: B1G+ (subscription required)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Welcome back fans. It’s basketball season. Yep, there are a lot of great teams that you could watch tonight. But you’re not going to watch or listen to those. You’re here because you love Nebrasketball and everything that comes along with it. So, sit back and bundle up on this cool autumn evening and enjoy some Big Red entertainment.

GBR!