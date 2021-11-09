Scott Frost Day News: What Comes Next for Nebraska Football and Chum Salmon.

So I’m here to talk about roast once again.

Just kidding.

After a few statements made this weekend by Trev Alberts and Ronnie Green, I was pretty sure that Frost was going to be staying for another year. So, I wasn’t all that surprised when the news came out yesterday.

I also realized that he wasn’t going to be able to stay and keep his whole staff with him. Something isn’t working, something needs to be changed. We also were all aware that the something that needed to be changed was the offense. The defense has been doing it’s job and putting the Huskers in a spot to win games, but the offense has not held up it’s end.

I was pretty sure that Greg Austin and Mario Verduzco would be gone, but I wasn’t sure if they’d also be getting rid of Lubick and Held.

I am now so curious how the last two games will play out. What changes might we see in the attitudes of some of the offensive players, good or bad? I am also curious who will come back. While I think the change was necessary, I don’t like the idea of the players that we may lose because of it.

I’m sure we will all see soon enough.

And I thought this was going to be another quiet bye week.

Nebraska

Coach Scott Frost, with 'clear plan and vision for the future' of Nebraska Cornhuskers football, agrees to restructured contract

Despite Nebraska being stuck in last place in the Big Ten West, Scott Frost will remain coach of the Cornhuskers after this season but with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday.

Mandel: Nebraska following Big Ten trend of patience as college football's hiring/firing timeline accelerates elsewhere – The Athletic

Huskers AD Trev Alberts announced Monday that he's observed 'incremental progress' and that Scott Frost would return in 2022.

Trev Alberts Joins 'Sports Nightly' To Talk Frost, Restructured Contract for 2022 - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts joined 'Sports Nightly' on Monday to talk Scott Frost and the restructuring of Frost's contract for 2022.

Nebraska Recruiting: Exploring the Huskers’ Recruiting Pitch to Finish 2022 Cycle - Nebraska Football Recruiting - Hail Varsity

Recruiting analyst Greg Smith recaps all things Nebraska recruiting news, analysis and more so you never miss a thing.

'We got to get better': Nebraska volleyball team swept for third time this season | Volleyball | journalstar.com

Nebraska came out on the losing end of a top-10 volleyball matchup, getting swept by Ohio State.

Huskers Open 2021-22 Season vs. Western Illinois - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska men's basketball opens the 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday night, as the Huskers play host to Western Illinois. Tipoff between the Huskers and Leathernecks

Nebraska Basketball: Cornhuskers 2021-22 season preview and outlook

Is this the year that Nebraska Basketball finally breaks out of the bottom of the Big Ten? Here's a full preview of the Cornhuskers for 2021-22.

Nebraska keeping Scott Frost shows rare faith after losing season

Scott Frost will return for the 2022 season, despite Nebraska guaranteed to have a fourth consecutive losing season. Why? It's complicated

Elsewhere

ManningCast curse claims another victim in Week 9 - Sports Illustrated

Every active NFL player to come on the ManningCast as a guest has lost the following week.

Washington suspends coach Jimmy Lake for upcoming game vs. ASU - Sports Illustrated

Lake was involved in a physical altercation with a Washington player on the sideline during the Huskies' 26-16 loss to Oregon.

Florida Gators Fire Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham - Sports Illustrated Florida Gators News, Analysis and More

The Florida Gators will begin their search for a new defensive coordinator immediately.

Michigan State vs. Purdue score: No. 3 Spartans upset as Boilermakers remain best spoiler in college football - CBSSports.com

Purdue has defeated two top 10 teams in the same season for the first time since 1984

Alabama vs. LSU score, takeaways: No. 2 Tide survive inconsistent play, strong effort by Tigers - CBSSports.com

Alabama survived and advanced past a hungry LSU team to remain atop the SEC West

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson hurts knee dancing in hotel

Florida coach Dan Mullen said the Gators "will see" whether Anthony Richardson will be available Saturday against Samford.

Damon Arnette released by Raiders after video with threats, gun

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was released after he brandished a gun and made death threats to someone in an Instagram message.

