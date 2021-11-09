Jon’s Postlife Crisis Live on the Most Interesting Monday of the Season

I did another Monday Night Live video, streamed on Facebook and Youtube. The subject this event was obviously the news about Scott Frost coming back for 2022, as well as the firing of four of his offensive coaches.

It was just me this time. I had hoped to have one or two others on to discuss the Frost situation, but it wasn’t to be. So I went nearly a full hour trying to handle questions by myself.

That was exhausting. I either need to figure out how to have a sidekick, a guest, or do a 30 minute show when I’m alone. I’m still learning how to do live.