Nebrasketball: Western Illinois Preview

Western Illinois Preview

Date: Tuesday, November 9th

Time: 7:00pm CST

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

Coach: Rob Jeter (2nd Season)

Record: 0-0 (0-0 Summit League)

Preview:

The Western Illinois Leatherbacks are coming into this year following a 7-15 season in 2020-21. Five of those wins were in conference play and two of those were against UNO. Just in case we have some Maverick fans on here.

This is head coach Rob Jeter’s second season with the crew where he brings back a fairly seasoned squad. Five of the player say at least some starting time as the year went on. Preseason predictions for the Summit League have them at #7 out of 10 teams.

Like Nebraska, Western Illinois also had two exhibition games and won both. The first game was against Division II Illinois-Springfield 92-80 and Division III Monmouth College 88-34. Not exactly teams that would help determine how talented your team is but they’re better than nothing.

They are lead by forward Will Carius who averaged 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. All while shooting 42% from the floor. He is a second team all conference pick coming into this season and will be their number one threat on the floor.

Next to Will is another forward Tamel Pearson. He has good size at 6’10” and 223 pounds. Last season he averaged 10.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Tamel also shot a very nice 45% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arch. All while blocking at total of 20 shots all season long.

The Leathernecks have never defeated the Huskers and Nebraska has a 6-0 record all time in the series.