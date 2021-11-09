 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 10 Cobs: Trick Plays, Rowing the Boat and a Fox on the Field

Things got foxy down in Tempe

By Nathaniel Perlow
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of week again. Let’s flex our way into another week of cob nominations.

Minnesota

The Gopher offense couldn’t find any holes in the Illini defense.

They’re just rubbing it in now.

Michigan State

After a big win against Michigan in East Lansing, Sparty fell flat in West Lafayette.

I guess we shouldn’t be completely surprised.

California

When you lose to a team that had lost 20 straight coming into this game, you get a cob nomination. Simple as that.

Florida

The Gators came into this matchup as a 20 point favorite winning 5 out of their last 6 against the Gamecocks. South Carolina was starting their third string quarterback in his first game. Instead of an easy win, they got blown out 40-17. Trouble is brewing in Gainesville.

Hawaii

The Warriors did about everything wrong at the end of the game to take away their shot at winning.

Washington Special Teams

This is the last thing you should do in a one score game with time winding down. Not even close.

San Jose State/Nevada Special Teams

Sorry I had to cob both teams for this special teams disaster.

And this is how the game ended...

We have a foxy selection of cob nominations for Week 10 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 10?

view results
  • 24%
    Minnesota
    (41 votes)
  • 23%
    Michigan State
    (40 votes)
  • 5%
    California
    (10 votes)
  • 24%
    Florida
    (42 votes)
  • 4%
    Hawaii
    (7 votes)
  • 10%
    Washington special teams
    (17 votes)
  • 7%
    San Jose State/Nevada special teams
    (12 votes)
169 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Horns Down

What does the fox say?

Matt Araiza being ridiculous again.

Almost a cob nomination. There’s so much happening here.

Careful there Kirby.

I didn’t know this was allowed in the Air Force.

Refs get drilled by the football.

What an awesome trick play by the Jackrabbits!

