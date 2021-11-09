Week 10 Cobs: Trick Plays, Rowing the Boat and a Fox on the Field

It’s that time of week again. Let’s flex our way into another week of cob nominations.

Dying at this fumble recovery dance pic.twitter.com/VJy7N2XHux — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 6, 2021

Minnesota

The Gopher offense couldn’t find any holes in the Illini defense.

This is rough on the offensive side pic.twitter.com/18uQrvtfu7 — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 6, 2021

Touchdown Reiman to bring @IlliniFootball up 1️⃣4️⃣ @ Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/GfwLpKSF69 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 6, 2021

They’re just rubbing it in now.

And then the Illinois punter "rows the boat and breaks the oar" pic.twitter.com/j86yNdgSZR — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 6, 2021

Michigan State

After a big win against Michigan in East Lansing, Sparty fell flat in West Lafayette.

We feel confident saying it:



This is the wildest B1G play you'll see today. @AnthropJackson // @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/LdT54PDKh1 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 6, 2021

It never gets old.



Enjoy the night, @BoilerFootball fans! pic.twitter.com/PLaN20EKZH — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 6, 2021

I guess we shouldn’t be completely surprised.

DOWN GOES MICHIGAN STATE ⚔️



Purdue wins their 17th game against a Top 5 team when unranked.



MOST IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL. pic.twitter.com/JfbwzFpOMh — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 6, 2021

California

When you lose to a team that had lost 20 straight coming into this game, you get a cob nomination. Simple as that.

Nearly two minutes left and @ArizonaFBall gets by Cal to score the first touchdown of the game.



Pac-12 Networks

https://t.co/xYVnZdkOK3#Pac12FB | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/iNJ8VS2Jlc — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 6, 2021

Florida

The Gators came into this matchup as a 20 point favorite winning 5 out of their last 6 against the Gamecocks. South Carolina was starting their third string quarterback in his first game. Instead of an easy win, they got blown out 40-17. Trouble is brewing in Gainesville.

As called on South Carolina Gamecocks radio: pic.twitter.com/86Rqn1cLXl — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2021

Hawaii

The Warriors did about everything wrong at the end of the game to take away their shot at winning.

As called on Hawai'i radio: pic.twitter.com/U8wHcKYhvN — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2021

Washington Special Teams

This is the last thing you should do in a one score game with time winding down. Not even close.

San Jose State/Nevada Special Teams

Sorry I had to cob both teams for this special teams disaster.

And this is how the game ended...

We have a foxy selection of cob nominations for Week 10 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 10? Minnesota

Michigan State

California

Florida

Hawaii

Washington special teams

San Jose State/Nevada special teams vote view results 24% Minnesota (41 votes)

23% Michigan State (40 votes)

5% California (10 votes)

24% Florida (42 votes)

4% Hawaii (7 votes)

10% Washington special teams (17 votes)

7% San Jose State/Nevada special teams (12 votes) 169 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Horns Down

What does the fox say?

The fox returned, and was escorted up the tunnel pic.twitter.com/YYbuySPiK5 — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 7, 2021

The fox has left the building. pic.twitter.com/sKhQojlv1d — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 7, 2021

Arizona State media relations director Mark Brand says the fox returned late Saturday night after the game looking for food. He really does need a name. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) November 8, 2021

Matt Araiza being ridiculous again.

PUNT GOD MATT ARAIZA with a 79-yard punt. From the 12-yard line to the 1 on the fly. Cameraman clearly wasn't expecting it to go that far.

It's his 15th 60-yard punt of the season, which breaks the all-time record (and SDSU still has 4+ games to go) pic.twitter.com/5fojhHniA7 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 7, 2021

Almost a cob nomination. There’s so much happening here.

Careful there Kirby.

I didn’t know this was allowed in the Air Force.

Refs get drilled by the football.

What an awesome trick play by the Jackrabbits!