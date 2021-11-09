Week 10 Cobs: Trick Plays, Rowing the Boat and a Fox on the Field

It’s that time of week again. Let’s flex our way into another week of cob nominations.
November 7, 2021
Dying at this fumble recovery dance pic.twitter.com/VJy7N2XHux— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 6, 2021
Minnesota
The Gopher offense couldn’t find any holes in the Illini defense.
This is rough on the offensive side pic.twitter.com/18uQrvtfu7— Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 6, 2021
Touchdown Reiman to bring @IlliniFootball up 1️⃣4️⃣ @ Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/GfwLpKSF69— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 6, 2021
They’re just rubbing it in now.
And then the Illinois punter "rows the boat and breaks the oar" pic.twitter.com/j86yNdgSZR— Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 6, 2021
Michigan State
After a big win against Michigan in East Lansing, Sparty fell flat in West Lafayette.
We feel confident saying it:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 6, 2021
This is the wildest B1G play you'll see today. @AnthropJackson // @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/LdT54PDKh1
It never gets old.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 6, 2021
Enjoy the night, @BoilerFootball fans! pic.twitter.com/PLaN20EKZH
I guess we shouldn’t be completely surprised.
DOWN GOES MICHIGAN STATE ⚔️— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 6, 2021
Purdue wins their 17th game against a Top 5 team when unranked.
MOST IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL. pic.twitter.com/JfbwzFpOMh
California
When you lose to a team that had lost 20 straight coming into this game, you get a cob nomination. Simple as that.
Nearly two minutes left and @ArizonaFBall gets by Cal to score the first touchdown of the game.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 6, 2021
Pac-12 Networks
https://t.co/xYVnZdkOK3#Pac12FB | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/iNJ8VS2Jlc
Florida
The Gators came into this matchup as a 20 point favorite winning 5 out of their last 6 against the Gamecocks. South Carolina was starting their third string quarterback in his first game. Instead of an easy win, they got blown out 40-17. Trouble is brewing in Gainesville.
As called on South Carolina Gamecocks radio: pic.twitter.com/86Rqn1cLXl— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2021
Hawaii
The Warriors did about everything wrong at the end of the game to take away their shot at winning.
As called on Hawai'i radio: pic.twitter.com/U8wHcKYhvN— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2021
Washington Special Teams
This is the last thing you should do in a one score game with time winding down. Not even close.
November 7, 2021
San Jose State/Nevada Special Teams
Sorry I had to cob both teams for this special teams disaster.
November 7, 2021
And this is how the game ended...
November 7, 2021
We have a foxy selection of cob nominations for Week 10 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 10?
-
24%
Minnesota
-
23%
Michigan State
-
5%
California
-
24%
Florida
-
4%
Hawaii
-
10%
Washington special teams
-
7%
San Jose State/Nevada special teams
BONUS
Horns Down
November 6, 2021
What does the fox say?
The fox returned, and was escorted up the tunnel pic.twitter.com/YYbuySPiK5— Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 7, 2021
The fox has left the building. pic.twitter.com/sKhQojlv1d— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 7, 2021
Arizona State media relations director Mark Brand says the fox returned late Saturday night after the game looking for food. He really does need a name.— Doug Haller (@DougHaller) November 8, 2021
Matt Araiza being ridiculous again.
PUNT GOD MATT ARAIZA with a 79-yard punt. From the 12-yard line to the 1 on the fly. Cameraman clearly wasn't expecting it to go that far.— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 7, 2021
It's his 15th 60-yard punt of the season, which breaks the all-time record (and SDSU still has 4+ games to go) pic.twitter.com/5fojhHniA7
Almost a cob nomination. There’s so much happening here.
November 6, 2021
Careful there Kirby.
November 6, 2021
I didn’t know this was allowed in the Air Force.
November 6, 2021
Refs get drilled by the football.
November 6, 2021
What an awesome trick play by the Jackrabbits!
November 6, 2021
