Seven Nebraska Defensive Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors

As we have said, Nebraska had a defense that was good enough to win 12 games this year. The team won three for many reasons but the great play of the Blackshirts did not go unnoticed by the Big Ten Coaches and the Media.

Cam Taylor-Britt and JoJo Domann were both selected as second team All-Big Ten defenders for the 2021 weason. Taylor-Britt earned the honors from both the Coaches vote and the Media’s vote. Domann earned second team All-Big Ten from the coaches and third team All-Big Ten from the media.

Five other Blackshirts earned some recognition as well. Damion Daniels, Ben Stille, Luke Reimer, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke earned honorable-mention honors.

Here is the full statement from the Athletic Department: