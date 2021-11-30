Jon’s Postlife Crisis Live With Draft Brian: Potential Nebraska Offensive Hires

I started doing a live streaming show on Monday nights at 7:30 PM. I’ll probably keep doing it through basketball and baseball season. Maybe. We’ll see how things go. It’s not like I have a plan, this is like everything else I do - made up as I go.

I’m a pantser, dammit! Plus,

Anyway. Last night our own Brian Johannes joined me to discuss potential Nebraska offensive coaches.

I started off the show being triggered by this tweet!

Lincoln Riley USC contract details (not confirmed; best I could do):

- $110 million

- USC buying both his homes in Norman for $500,000 over asking ($1 million bonus)

- Buying a $6 million home in LA for him

- Unlimited use of the private jet 24/7 for family#Sooners #Trojans — Robert Hefner V (@RobertHefnerV) November 29, 2021

$110M at USC!

That’s a lot of tacos! Or pho!

Or maybe not. Do California dollars translate well to the real world?

Brian has taken the time to look at potential offensive coordinators. I pretend I have, but mostly I let Brian do all the talking.

