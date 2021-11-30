Scott Frost Day News: Rodriguez Named Freshman of the Week for the Fourth Time

Nebraska Libero Lexi Rodriguez was named the BIG Freshman of the Week. This is her fourth time receiving the award this year. That is the most of any Nebraska Freshman. This is coming off an intense week in which she averaged 5.13 digs per set last week as Nebraska played Wisconsin and Purdue. She had 13 digs against Wisconsin and tied her career high of 28 digs against Purdue.

Rodriguez has also been named BIG Defensive Play of the Week twice this season. She is a big part of that amazing Husker defense that powers this team.

PANCAKE! Lexi Rodriguez keeps the rally alive, which leads to a Lauren Stivrins bump set & Nicklin Hames kill.



Unconventional, yet effective.@Huskervball @1011_News pic.twitter.com/Jro0oI9dkb — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 14, 2021

Rodriguez Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week - University of Nebraska

Lexi Rodriguez earned the final Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of the 2021 season, the conference office announced Monday.

Rodriguez is not the only Husker Freshman earning BIG awards this week, Bryce McGowens (Men’s Basketball) and Alexis Markowski (Women’s Basketball) also earned those honors.

Markowski Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week - University of Nebraska

Alexis Markowski was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the first time in her career, and sophomore Jaz Shelley claimed a spot on the Big Ten Weekly Honor

Bryce McGowens Earns Big Ten Honor - University of Nebraska

Lincoln – For the second time in three weeks, Nebraska's Bryce McGowens was honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Nebraska

Rifle Team Signs Two New Athletes - University of Nebraska

Lincoln- Nebraska Rifle coach Mindy Miles announced the signing of pair of student-athletes for the 2022-23 season.

Nebraska offseason primer: 10 storylines to follow, from the new offensive coordinator to the QB question – The Athletic

There's urgency to fill out the offensive staff. The transfer portal may hold the key, but the recruiting class needs attention.

Nebraska Football: Five burning questions heading into the offseason

Here are five of the most pressing questions facing Nebraska entering a critical offseason for head coach Scott Frost.

Huskers Rise to No. 10 in Final Regular Season Coaches Poll - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

Nebraska’s final regular season ranking in the AVCA Coaches Poll matches its NCAA Tournament seed as the Huskers moved up one spot to No. 10.

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

A Nebraska cheerleader got drilled by a pass from Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras on Friday afternoon. Check it out.

Elsewhere

LSU set to hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as next head football coach, sources say

Brian Kelly, the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, is set to become the next head football coach at LSU, sources told ESPN, confirming a Yahoo! Sports report.

Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer hired as head football coach at Washington

Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer was named the next head coach at Washington on Monday.

Lincoln Riley calls landing USC job 'surreal,' says leaving Oklahoma was tough but 'right thing'

Lincoln Riley, introduced as USC's next coach on Monday, said said it was tough to leave OU but "at the same time, I knew this was the right thing."

Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended two games by NFL following postgame game fight on Thanksgiving - CBSSports.com

Hill was part of a postgame altercation between the Cowboys and Raiders

College Football Power Rankings: Cincinnati, Michigan step up big ahead of conference title games - CBSSports.com

The normally repetative College Football Playoff process may, finally, get shaken up

SMU hires Rhett Lashlee as next coach: Mustangs look to stay on track by bringing back former coordinator - CBSSports.com

Lashlee helped lead an offensive renaissance at SMU under coach Sonny Dykes

Heisman Trophy: Defensive players should populate the ballot - Sports Illustrated

With few offensive standouts, a full ballot of defensive players should be considered. The Dash examines the best contenders on defense.

If a defensive player gets the Heisman, I will pout a little. Not because they don’t deserve it, but because Suh deserved it and I’m still bitter.