Week 13 Cobs: Rivalry Week Chaos

Mississippi State

This whole sequence here by the Bulldogs is cob worthy. My goodness.

That entire sequence, as called on Mississippi State radio: pic.twitter.com/f3ubDBCdtz — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2021

Washington

Not only do you get smacked 40-13 at home in a rivalry game but the rival fans storm your field and plant their flag on the midfield logo. Ouch.

Jayden de Laura plants the @WSUCougarFB flag in Husky Stadium after their Apple Cup victory pic.twitter.com/fBWTXF5VxP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

UTSA

The Roadrunners met their match and it wasn’t Wile E. Coyote...it was the MEAN GREEN!

if you would like to know how UNT is up 45-13 it's mostly been a lot of this pic.twitter.com/Qh4wXItw9y — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 27, 2021

Louisville

Imagine taking a dive after getting bumped by the refs. Pretty embarrassing.

a lot of ppl complain about the lack of so-called "Olympic" college sports coverage on ESPN but ESPN2 has synchronized diving on right now so pic.twitter.com/KICSywpyWu — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 28, 2021

Virginia

This is a trick play going terribly wrong for the Hoos.

Florida State Kicker Parker Grothaus

And we thought the Nebraska special teams was bad.

Florida State whiffs the onside kick, will not make a Bowl gamepic.twitter.com/LFrb84NJ5l — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) November 27, 2021

As called on Russian TV: pic.twitter.com/hymbcRpEdW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 27, 2021

Florida State Defensive Back Omarion Cooper

Well this is just a stupid move that will get you a flag and a cob nomination every time.

Oklahoma Linebacker Brian Asamoah

How did he get away with this?

Matt Zemek

I usually don’t cob articles but this is deserves especially since it came a few hours before the news of Lincoln Riley agreeing to become the head coach of USC.

Check it out for yourself here.

We have an unbelievable selection of cob nominations for Week 13 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

BONUS

Wholesome B1G content.

Elsewhere in the B1G…. pic.twitter.com/Q64yrbAIXy — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 27, 2021

Applebee’s is popular again.

JARED CASEY JUST PLUGGED APPLEBEES pic.twitter.com/mCOtQHwvF0 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2021

What a way to send off Coach Orgeron .

As called on LSU radio: pic.twitter.com/AN0AgN0usF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 28, 2021

Well at least the ref had the decency to apologize.

Maybe doing this will get refs to start acting right pic.twitter.com/HeZakgl0Pl — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 26, 2021

Signs of an interesting relationship.

The lady left the game happy. NC State recovers this onside kick and came back to beat the Tar Heels.

Ohhhhhh, NC State just recovered an onside kick pic.twitter.com/KyzX32ZEDo — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 27, 2021

A little bit of Hokie magic.

Too bad this touchdown didn’t count.

Dameon Pierce is a MONSTER pic.twitter.com/7kK56ldyYf — CFB over all (@PickettsPool) November 27, 2021

