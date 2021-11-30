 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 13 Cobs: Rivalry Week Chaos

What a doozy of a week in college football. Saving the best for last.

By Nathaniel Perlow
Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

This week was the 10th anniversary of this gem.

Now let’s slide into this week’s cobs.

Mississippi State

This whole sequence here by the Bulldogs is cob worthy. My goodness.

Washington

Not only do you get smacked 40-13 at home in a rivalry game but the rival fans storm your field and plant their flag on the midfield logo. Ouch.

UTSA

The Roadrunners met their match and it wasn’t Wile E. Coyote...it was the MEAN GREEN!

Louisville

Imagine taking a dive after getting bumped by the refs. Pretty embarrassing.

Virginia

This is a trick play going terribly wrong for the Hoos.

Florida State Kicker Parker Grothaus

And we thought the Nebraska special teams was bad.

Florida State Defensive Back Omarion Cooper

Well this is just a stupid move that will get you a flag and a cob nomination every time.

Oklahoma Linebacker Brian Asamoah

How did he get away with this?

Matt Zemek

I usually don’t cob articles but this is deserves especially since it came a few hours before the news of Lincoln Riley agreeing to become the head coach of USC.

Check it out for yourself here.

We have an unbelievable selection of cob nominations for Week 13 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 13?

view results
  • 11%
    Mississippi State
    (5 votes)
  • 6%
    Washington
    (3 votes)
  • 2%
    UTSA
    (1 vote)
  • 2%
    Louisville
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Virginia
    (0 votes)
  • 9%
    Parker Grothaus
    (4 votes)
  • 16%
    Omarion Cooper
    (7 votes)
  • 34%
    Brian Asamoah
    (15 votes)
  • 16%
    Matt Zemek
    (7 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Wholesome B1G content.

Applebee’s is popular again.

What a way to send off Coach Orgeron .

Well at least the ref had the decency to apologize.

Signs of an interesting relationship.

The lady left the game happy. NC State recovers this onside kick and came back to beat the Tar Heels.

A little bit of Hokie magic.

Too bad this touchdown didn’t count.

One last thing.

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...