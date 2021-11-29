Bryce McGowens Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens has been name the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. Another big honor for the true freshman from South Carolina.

Bryce averaged 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game in both wins against Tennessee State and South Dakota last week. In the South Dakota win he recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. Bryce also shot 11-of-22 from the field in both wins.

As for his placement in the Big Ten, Bryce has been sneaking up the leaderboard. He currently ranks 9th in scoring, 20th in rebounds, 13th in field goal percentage with 47%, and 8th in field goal percentage shooting 87%. He also is second in the nation with 17.7 points per game for a true freshman.

This is the second time this season that Bryce has eared freshman of the week honors earning it the week of November 15th.