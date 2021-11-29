Huskers in the NFL Week 12

Twelve weeks of the NFL are in the book and our former Huskers were all over the field on Sunday. We saw our Tampa Huskers continue to shine, while guys like Jack Stoll and Stanley Morgan are out wrecking defenders. How did each former Husker do in their Week 12 games, here is a look.

Husker of the Week

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Tampa’s win over the Colts, Lavonte David was everywhere. He was second on the team in tackles with seven, he had a tackle for a loss, a pass defended and even recovered a fumble. David continues to shine as one of the best all around linebackers in the NFL.

Good Game

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday was another dominant performance by Ndamukong Suh against the Colts. Suh played a big part in giving Jonathan Taylor no running lanes and held him to only 83 yards. As a pass rusher Suh was tough to handle as he finished with a sack and quarterback hurry.

Solid Game

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

.@Eagles won’t sleep after this debacle. When you can dominate in the trenches like this you should never lose. NEVER. Just play to your strengths. Nothing wrong with “Academy Football”. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/RoKDiIrysS — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 29, 2021

While Jack Stoll may not get targeted at all in the pass game, he continues to get praise for his blocking ability. Stoll helped the Eagles rush for over 200 yards and got a shout out from Brian Baldinger in his weekly Baldy’s Breakdown.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon & The Bengals



: #PITvsCIN on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sIv8by13py — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021

Morgan’s blocking skills were on display Sunday in the Bengals big win over the Steelers. Morgan lined up in a tight end type role and was used as a lead blocker on a Joe Mixon goal line touchdown. In the passing game Morgan was targeted once on a deep throw down the sideline but wasn’t able to make a play on the ball. Add a tackle on a kick off and it was a good day for Morgan.

Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens

Koch had three punts for the Ravens on Sunday night. One was a touchback as he tried to pin the Browns deep. The second bounced at the ten before going out of bounds and the third was a fifty yarder that flipped the field.

Rough Game

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

With both Mark Ingram gone and now Philip Lindsey cut, Burkhead got a majority of the Texans carries for a second straight week. Unfortunately Burkhead continued to struggle as he averaged under three yards per carry on twelve rushes. As a receiver Burkhead did have more success with a twenty yard reception to go along with two more catches.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

After a couple of weeks of strong play, Collins failed to really make an impact for the Texans in their loss to the Jets. Collins did have a tackle for loss on a third quarter pass to the running back, but other than that he was largely absent.

Ameer Abdullah, Carolina Panthers

It was a rough outing for the Abdullah and the Panthers offense against a stingy Dolphin defense. Ameer received the second most targets in the passing game of any Panther but was only able to make two catches for twenty yards. As a runner Abdullah only had two carries for four yards. Add in no chance to return a kick and it was a rather disappointing day for Ameer.

Limited Snaps

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

In the Cowboys overtime loss to the Raiders on Thanksgiving, Gifford played on only special teams. There he finished with one tackle on punt coverage and was flagged for an illegal block above the waist on the opening kickoff return of overtime.

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Miami's special teams comes up big!



The blocked punt touchdown increases the #Dolphins' win probability by 12%.#CARvsMIA #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/0BHuZncLTQ — EdjSports (@edjsports) November 28, 2021

Carter only played on special teams against the Panthers and wasn’t able to make any tackles. He did have a part in the Dolphins blocked punt as he was able to tip the ball to a teammate that resulted in the Dolphins first touchdown.

Chris Jones, Tennessee Titans

Jones mainly played on special teams but did get six snaps at the end of the game. Jones finished with one tackle and was called for an illegal shift on a punt.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes only played on two special teams snaps as a part of the field goal and PAT unit.

Inactive

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns

Injured Reserve

Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Josh Kalu, New York Giants

Brent Qvale, Tennessee Titans

Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders

Practice Squad

Khalil Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson, New York Jets

Dedrick Mills, Detroit Lions

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City

Nate Gerry, San Francisco 49ers

De’Mornay Pierson-El, Denver Broncos

Darrion Daniels, San Francisco 49ers