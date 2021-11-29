Scott Frost Day News: Maple Syrup Reserves, Whiskey Tariffs, and Husker Women’s Basketball Remains Undefeated

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving! The last few years, this holiday has been synonymous with the end of the Husker football season. Several of those years have reeked of incompetence - a team that wasn’t motivated, prepared or excited to play.

There was incompetence this season without a doubt (hello special teams). But we saw a team that grew from the first game showing, where I wasn’t sure Scott Frost would be allowed to keep his job into the second half, into a group that never gave up and found ways to overcome mistakes. There was definite growth. There is also a long way to go and a great deal of uncertainty over whether the current chosen path (keeping Frost) will get the Huskers back to competing for division and conference titles.

I’ve decided not to worry about it. Either Frost will grow as a leader and coach and make good hires for his staff - or he won’t. We may be in for a surprising and fun 2022 football season. Or we may be in for more of this “can’t figure out how to win” nonsense.

Christopherson: How does hoping go to knowing for the Huskers?

It’s to the point where even Nebraska’s head coach was thinking it just like you were thinking it. And unfortunately for the Huskers,...

Besides, have you noticed the women’s basketball team is 7-0?!? There is a good chance their unbeaten streak changes this week when they take on a hot Wake Forest team. This is a fairly young Husker team that is trying to identify roles for everyone and find their chemistry before they head into a rugged Big Ten. You have the dependable veterans like Haiby and Bourne who have proven they can come up big in clutch situations. You also have a veteran transfer in Jaz Shelley who has taken this team by storm. Whatever the team needs done, Shelley does it with aplomb. You also have an injection of attitude from freshman like Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner. Those two refuse to give up on any play and have a will of steel when it comes to finishing. They also have enough savvy to not allow that determination to turn into stupid mistakes (fouls or avoidable turnovers) most of the time.

There are more who deserve a mention, but this is already getting long.

Mostly, I’m tired of being by myself most of the time on the WBB game threads. (Thanks to those of you that pop in from time to time and keep me company!) Come on, give this team a listen!

Nebraska Women Stay Undefeated, Win Tournament Championship In San Diego - Nebraska Women’s Basketball - Hail Varsity

It was a successful trip to San Diego for the Nebraska women’s basketball team as the Huskers stayed unbeaten and won The Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament championship.

Frosted Flakes

The volleyball team is the #10 national seed! Check out Beth’s thoughts on the brackets.

Huskers fans react to another close loss

”Just can’t win.”

Nebraska observations: Another ‘punch in the face’ to end Huskers’ season, Scott Frost must fix system – The Athletic($)

Special-teams mistakes are just one ongoing issue for Nebraska. Plus, QB Logan Smothers shows he deserves a look in 2022.

No. 17 Iowa's rally deals Huskers another heartbreaking loss | AP News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Iowa once again did what Nebraska has been unable to do all season, and that's why the Hawkeyes own at least a share of a Big Ten West title and the Cornhuskers head into winter off their worst year since 1957.

HuskerOnline - Nebraska offers PWO opportunity to OLB/DE Van Vugt

Nebraska sees Van Vugt as an OLB/DE in their defense

10/11 NOW talks with Nebraska Football Flyover Pilots

Nebraska Football is known for its traditions. The sell-out streak, balloon release after the first score, and the military fly over during the national anthem. The Flyover doesn’t last long, but its preparations takes months.

Nebraska Football: 10 things we learned from NU’s loss to Iowa

Here are 10 of our biggest takeaways from Nebraska’s 28-21 loss to Iowa on Friday afternoon.

HuskerOnline - Nebraska offer leaves 2024 RB Cram speechless

Huskers offer top area 2024 RB Titus Cram while on visit to Nebraska.

HuskerOnline - Huskers could be close to offering RB Johnson

2022 RB Johnson visits Lincoln after getting the first interest from Nebraska only a week ago

Tominaga rallies Huskers past South Dakota

Nebraska hosted South Dakota in their final game of a seven game stretch defeating the Coyotes 83-70.

Sportin’ News Outside the 402/308

Can a group of crypto investors buy an NBA team? : NPR

A group calling itself Krause House DAO, named after the late Chicago Bulls general manager, Jerry Krause, has raised $4 million with the long-shot goal of trying to buy an NBA sports franchise.

How Jim Mora’s Iconic “Playoffs” Rant Lives on, 20 Years Later - The Ringer

In November 2001, the Colts coach turned a run-of-the-mill postgame press conference into a clip that would live on for at least the next two decades. But what exactly was Mora upset about? And why is his quote so lasting?

College football coaches poll: Michigan surges after Ohio State win

A win against Ohio State made Michigan one of the biggest winners in this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll along with Oklahoma State.

Lincoln Riley bails on Oklahoma, SEC realignment for USC - Sports Illustrated

The former Sooners coach leaves Norman just before Oklahoma joins the meat grinder of the SEC.

David Cutcliffe, Duke part ways after 14 years - Sports Illustrated

Cutcliffe was hired back in 2007 and accumulated a 77–97 record with the Blue Devils.

Indiana football fires offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan; coach Tom Allen takes pay cut as part of move

Indiana has fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, and coach Tom Allen has accepted a pay cut to help facilitate the move.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

20 of the Most Important Moments in Internet History | Mental Floss

From its first steps out of the primordial sludge of the ARPANET days to its current role as a vessel for cat videos and Netflix, we're taking a look at just some of the most important moments in internet history.

Jennifer Snowpez? Kids get creative with snowplow names | AP News

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont's snowplows this winter. Vermont school students participated in the state transportation department's Name a Plow contest to come up with names for the snowplows serving their communities.

A Chess Player Almost Won A Chess Game | FiveThirtyEight

Mistakes by both Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi culminate in another draw.

Taylor Swift Sets Record for Longest No. 1 Song, Beating Out 'American Pie' and the Beatles | Smart News | Smithsonian Magazine

The pop star's 10-minute, 13-second rerecording of "All Too Well" debuted at the top spot in Billboard's Hot 100 chart

Caffeine keeps your body fat warm, on top of lighting up your brain

Hot take: caffeine triggers brown fat thermogenesis via the brain

American whiskey makers set their sights on Europe as Trump-era tariffs are lifted : NPR

The 25% tariff on U.S. whiskey will be removed in January. Gone too will be the tariffs on U.S. motorcycles and denim, all levied during the Trump administration's trade battle with the E.U.

Why Do DVDs Still Exist? | WIRED UK

Some people still buy them—though not necessarily who you’d think.

Another Week - Another Poop Article

Poop friends have a close bond and can be traced through history : Invisibilia : NPR

Sh*t happens. So why is it so hard to talk about? This week, the ways that poop divides and binds us in our friendships. (podcast)

Then There’s This

Someone Unearthed A 1997 Wired Article Predicting ‘10 Things That Could Go Wrong In The 21st Century’ — And Nearly All Of Them Came True - Digg

As they say, it’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future — but it appears a duo of futurologists made some extraordinary prognostications about the world that, as it turns out, were nearly dead on.

Canada taps into maple syrup reserves to deal with massive shortage : NPR

While high gas prices have pushed President Biden to tap into the US’s strategic oil reserves, America’s neighbor to the north is also dealing with a shortage of another so-called “liquid gold”.