Nebraska #10 Seed In 2021 NCAA Volleyball Tournament

The 2021 NCAA Volleyball Tournament selection show happened tonight on ESPNU. Nebraska was selected as the #10 seed in the tourney. Their selection among the top 16 seeds means they will host for the first two rounds at Devaney Center.

Big Ten teams selected in the Top 16:

#4 - Wisconsin

#6 - Purdue

#9 - Ohio State

#10 - Nebraska

#12 - Minnesota

Creighton was selected as the #14 seed.

Nebraska finished #2 in the Big Ten with a 15-4 conference record. Their overall record is 21-7.

We’ll have more on this as more comes available. Like a bracket.

Here’s part of a bracket!

Nebraska will start with Campbell!

Campbell won the their first Big South Championship this season. Here’s something about Campbell:

Campbell University is a private university in Buies Creek, North Carolina. It was founded in 1887 by Baptist minister J.A. Campbell. It is affiliated with the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.

The two other teams in Nebraska’s part of the bracket are Florida State and Kansas State. I am guessing you know about those universities, so I won’t post anything about them.

Here’s a bigger section of Nebraska’s bracket:

The bottom right portion of the bracket. #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/OSNjXExleo — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) November 29, 2021

Notable teams in our quadrant:

#15 Washington

#7 Kentucky

#2 Texas

GO BIG RED VOLLEYBALL!