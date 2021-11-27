Nebraska Soundly Beats Purdue Behind Stellar Defense

Nebraska 3 vs Purdue 1- 25-21, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15

Lexi Rodiguez dug EVERYTHING that came her way tonight which resulted in 28 digs, but more importantly forced Purdue hitters to make mistakes. Nicklin Hames chipped in 18 digs and Keonilei Akana had some impressive ups. This defensive effort made the difference in a solid win tonight for Nebraska.

Kayla Caffey had a great night, producing 13 kills and hitting .650. Madi Kubik carried a heavy load, with 49 swings that produced 16 kills. She added 10 digs on top of that. Coach Cook subbed at both the second outside position and the right side. Nobody ended up producing much in either position, so these remains positions in flux, as they have been all season.

Coach Cook said “we played at a really high level last night and continued it into tonight”. Coach was pleased with both nights of play and made the case for why Nebraska should receive a quality seed in the NCAA tournament. He talked about the flaws in the RPI ratings and how the loses Nebraska has this season are quality loses to high ranked teams.

Of course, we will see tomorrow.

Next, Nebraska awaits its fate for the NCAA Tournament, which begins with the first and second rounds, Dec. 3-4, on campus sites. The complete 2021 tournament field will be unveiled during the NCAA Selection Show this Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.