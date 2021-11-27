Nebraska WBB Survives San Diego 64-56 to Improve to 7-0

After 20 turnovers yesterday, we’ll see if the Huskers can clean up that part of the game. Unfortunately, San Diego is excellent at forcing turnovers (their opponents commit nearly 30 per game). Nebraska was excellent on the glass, especially Bella Cravens and they will need to scrap for them tonight as San Diego can match the Huskers for size.

First Quarter

The Huskers found the basket first with a Bella Cravens layup and then a Sam Haiby drive to make the score 4-0 in the first two minutes. The Toreros show early full court pressure. Nebraska got out to a 7-2 lead before San Diego cut the lead to 7-4. The Toreros only points so far have been from the free throw line - but then they hit a three to tie the game at the six minute mark. The score remained tied at seven at the media timeout.

Out of the timeout, San Diego continued their scoring run and took their first lead. Alexis Markowski tied the game at nine. San Diego went on a five point run to take a 14-9 lead with 1:40 left in the quarter. A Markowski free throw got Nebraska to double digits and then Jaz Shelley finally got into the scoring column to pull within one at 14-13 with 39 seconds.

San Diego 14 Nebraska 13

Second Quarter

It took over a minute for Nebraska to score (Issie Bourne) and the Huskers took back the lead. The score stayed stuck at 15-14 for over a minute until Jaz Shelley got her second three pointer to extend the lead to 18-14. The Huskers have already committed nine turnovers but have forced San Diego into 10 TO’s. Anni Stewart came in the game and immediately provided some offense to extend Nebraska’s lead to six (20-14).

Out of the break, the Toreros finally got on the board to cut the Husker lead to 20-17. Alexis Markowski is having a tough night at the line; she is one for six in free throws. Overall, San Diego’s defense is keeping any Husker from breaking out and taking over the game like Shelley did last night. Nebraska ended the half with a small run for a 27-20 lead.

Nebraska 27 San Diego 20

Jaz Shelley has nine points; Bella Cravens and Sam Haiby each have four. Cravens has seven rebounds and Markowski has four. Shelley has four steals and two assists. Haiby has three assists. As a team, the Huskers have committed 13 turnover; bu-34 leadt forced 14 by San Diego.

Third Quarter

The Toreros scored first but Nebraska answered with a Scoggin three pointer to extend the lead 30-22. Nebraska continued to miss multiple layups, but fortunately could still hit from long range to get a nine point lead (33-24). The Toreros heated up and cut the lead to four at 33-29. San Diego continues to cut into the lead, but fortunately Ashley Scoggin has developed a hot hand and managed to keep the Huskers out front. At the media timeout, the Huskers are hanging on to a 37-34 lead.

Out of the timeout, San Diego cut the lead to two (37-35). Nebraska extended the lead to 41-37 and the score held there for a coupe of minutes but then San Diego went to work again and closed within one (41-40 Nebraska) with 2:16 left in the third quarter. The Toreros were called for an intentional foul, but Haiby missed both free throws. The foul was committed on Ashley Scoggin, but she was hurt and left the court. Nebraska was awarded the ball after the intentional foul and Anni Stewart hit a three to extend the lead to 44-41. San Diego then tied the game after a free throw and three pointer of their own (44-44).

Nebraska 47 San Diego 46

Fourth Quarter

Neither team could score for over two minutes. Ashley Scoggin re-entered the game - it is good to see she is okay. After that, San Diego took a lead (48-47). The teams traded baskets and the Huskers retook the lead at 51-50 with 6:40 left. Out of the timeout, the Tereros drew two quick fouls while Nebraska was trying to inbound the ball. Two Tereros now have four fouls, as does Issie Bourne for Nebraska. Another scoring stalemte was broken when both teams traded baskets. At the media timeout, the score was 53-52 Nebraska.

Out of the media timeout, Jaz Shelley hit a three pointer to give Nebraska a four point lead (56-52). One San Diego player fouled out and Bella Cravens hit one free throw to extend the lead to five with 3:05 left. San Diego scored out of the timeout but Jaz Shelley hit yet another three and Nebraska leads 60-54 with 52 seconds left. The Toreros fouled Bella Cravens as she went after a rebound.

Cravens hit two free throws (62-54 Nebraska 34 seconds left)

Jaz Shelley committed a foul going for a defensive rebound. Both free throws missed. 26 seconds left.

Another Torero fouled out. Sam Haiby hit both free throws. (64-54 Nebraska; 18 seconds)

The Huskers allowed an easy layup (64-56 Nebraska; 15 seconds)

Nebraska held the ball. Final.

Nebraska 64 San Diego 56

Jaz Shelley had 16 points; Sam Haiby 15 and Ashley Scoggin 12. Bella Cravens pulled down 15 rebounds, Alexis Markowski had seven and Issie Bourne five. Sam Haiby had five assists. Cravens blocked three shots.

The Huskers shot 39% from the field, but 53% from the three point line. San Diego held their opponents to below 20% from long range before this. Nebraska outrebounded the Toreros 46-34. Nebraska committed 23 turnovers to 18 for San Diego and 14 assists to 13 for SD.