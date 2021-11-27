Nebraska WBB vs San Diego and Volleyball vs Purdue

Women’s Basketball

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at San Diego Toreros (4-1, 0-0 West Coast)

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, 6 p.m. (CT)

Jenny Craig Pavilion - San Diego, California

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst), Lincoln (1400 AM), Omaha (105.9 FM) Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska will take aim at its first 7-0 start under head coach Amy Williams against San Diego, which is coached by former Nebraska assistant Cindy Fisher. The Toreros moved to the title game with a 68-64 win over Mountain West Conference preseason favorite Fresno State. Australian Steph Gorman led USD with 17 points on 4-of-7 three-point shooting, while Ayanna Khalfani contributed 10 points off the bench in her most significant action of the season. The Toreros used a massive 18-0 run to turn a 10-point third-quarter deficit into a 10-point fourth-quarter lead before holding on for the victory.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 7.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 13.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 9.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 14.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 7.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Off the Bench

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 8.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 7.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 5.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 4.0 ppg, 1.2 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 3.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Sixth Season at Nebraska (78-75); 15th Season Overall (271-184)

San Diego Toreros (4-1, 0-0 West Coast Conference)

30 - Kendall Bird - 6-2 - RSr. - F - 8.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg

32 - Sydney Hunter - 6-0 - Gr. - G - 6.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg

0 - Kiera Oakry - 5-10 - RJr. - G - 8.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg

4 - Steph Gorman - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 9.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

23 - Jordyn Edwards - 5-8 - Gr. - G - 10.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Off the Bench

10 - Myah Pace - 5-11 - Gr. - G - 8.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

20 - Erica Martinsen - 5-9 - RSr. - G - 7.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg

24 - Kylie Horstmeyer - 6-0 - So. - G - 5.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg

22 - Kasey Neubert - 6-1 - Jr. - F - 5.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg

5 - Ayanna Khalfani - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 5.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

11 - Laura Erikstrup - 6-2 - So. - C - 1.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

34 - Gabby Giuffre - 5-11 - Fr. - G - 1.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg

42 - Harsimran Kaur - 6-4 - Fr. - F - 1.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg

33 - Amanda Olinger - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 1.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg

25 - Nicole Blakes - 6-2 - RJr. - F - 0.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg

1 - Courtney Wristen - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 0.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Head Coach: Cindy Fisher (Arizona State, 1988)17th Season at San Diego (298-196); 22nd Season Overall (357-277)

Volleyball

#11 Nebraska (21-7, B1G 15-4) vs. #6 Purdue (23-5, B1G 15-4)

When: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 8:00 pm (CT)

Where: West Lafayette, IN

Video: BTN

Radio: Husker Sports Network - Lincoln (B107.3 FM); Omaha (AM 590); Huskers.com; Huskers App

Nebraska traveled the 274 miles from Madison, WI to West Lafayette, IN to play their final conference match of the 2021 season. While they competed well last night against Wisconsin they left with a loss.

The visible competitive spirit showed from the service line as players drove the ball hard at Badger passers and forced 10 aces on a Wisconsin team that normally allow more than 1 per set. Nebraska more than doubled those average aces.

Nebraska seemed to lose the laser focus on the game plan the longer the match went on. The first set they did three critical things:

-Served their target aggressively.

-Distributed the sets to all players

-Changed set locations on the net

As the match went on, we saw less of those three things. Wisconsin adjusted and improved their play but Nebraska lost their focus as well.

The exact opposite happened the last time Nebraska and Purdue played. As the match went on, Nebraska zoned in on the scouting reports and the game plan the coaches put together. They got better the longer they played.

This is what we need for a win today; improve as the match goes on. GBR!

Nebraska (21-7, B1G 15-4)

#1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter

#2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ JR DS

#3 Kayla Caffey 6’0’’ SR MB

#4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ SO Setter/Serving Specialist

#6 Keonilei Akana 5’9’’ SO DS

#7 Rylee Gray 6’4’’ FR MB

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ FR Libero

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ FR Setter

#10 Madi Kubik 6’3’’ JR OH

#11 Lexi Sun 6’2’’ SR OH

#13 Whitney Lauenstein 6’2’’ FR OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’4’’ FR OH

#20 Kalynn Meyer 6’3’’ SO MB

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ FR OH

#25 Callie Schwarzenbach 6’5’’ SR MB

#26 Lauren Stivrins 6’4’’ SR MB

Purdue (23-5, B1G 15-4)

#2 Hayley Bush 5’10’’ R/SR Setter

#4 Caitlyn Newton 6’1’ 5th year OH

#5 Maddy Chinn 6’2’’ JR OH

#7 Raven Colvin 6’1’’ FR MB

#8 Maddie Schermerhorn 5’10’’ JR DS

#10 Marissa Hornung 5’7’’ SR DS

#12 Emma Ellis 6’2’’ JR OH

#16 Madeline Koch 6’1’’ JR OH

#17 Taylor Trammell 6’2’’ SO MB

#18 Jael Johnson 6’2’’ SR MB

#19 Jena Otec 5’10’’ 5th year Libero

#20 Grace Cleveland 6’3’’ SR OH

Next, Nebraska awaits its fate for the NCAA Tournament, which begins with the first and second rounds, Dec. 3-4, on campus sites. The complete 2021 tournament field will be unveiled during the NCAA Selection Show this Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.