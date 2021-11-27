Nebrasketball: Nebraska-South Dakota Game Thread

As B1G action nears, Nebraska looks to stretch its win streak to four when the University of South Dakota rolls into Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena this afternoon.
When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 1:01 p.m. CST/2:01 p.m. EST
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE
TV: N/A, streaming on B1G+
Announcers: Jessica Coody (Play-by-play), Buzzy Caruthers (analyst)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Analyst: Jake Muhleisen
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha, KNEB (960 AM/94.1 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
The pregame broadcast with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
Line: Nebraska -12 (Draft Kings), Nebraska -11.5 (Odds Shark)
South Dakota
2021-22 Record: 4-1 (0-0 Summit League)
Head Coach: Todd Lee
Record at South Dakota: 51-41 (4th year)
Career Record: 205-122 (12th year)
Nebraska
2021-22 Record: 4-2 (0-0 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 18-47 (3rd year)
Career Record: 133-103 (8th year)
