 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nebrasketball: Nebraska-South Dakota Game Thread

New, 12 comments

Fred Hoiberg’s Cornhuskers are hoping to stretch their win streak over South Dakota to 22 this afternoon

By Dean Backes
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee State at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

As B1G action nears, Nebraska looks to stretch its win streak to four when the University of South Dakota rolls into Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena this afternoon.

When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 1:01 p.m. CST/2:01 p.m. EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE

TV: N/A, streaming on B1G+

Announcers: Jessica Coody (Play-by-play), Buzzy Caruthers (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha, KNEB (960 AM/94.1 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

Line: Nebraska -12 (Draft Kings), Nebraska -11.5 (Odds Shark)

South Dakota

2021-22 Record: 4-1 (0-0 Summit League)

Head Coach: Todd Lee

Record at South Dakota: 51-41 (4th year)

Career Record: 205-122 (12th year)

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 4-2 (0-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 18-47 (3rd year)

Career Record: 133-103 (8th year)

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...