Nebraska WBB Defeats Drexel 65-53

First five to take on the Dragons. #GBR pic.twitter.com/yN3PyAesCo — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) November 27, 2021

First Quarter

Drexel opened the scoring, getting out to a 6-0 lead thanks to some Nebraska turnovers. The Huskers are cold from three point range. Actually, they are cold from everywhere.

Alexis Markowski finally got the Huskers on the board with 4:25 left in the first quarter. Jaz Shelley follwed that with a three pointer to pull the Huskers within three (8-5 Drexel). She thought it was fun, so she did it again to tie the game at eight. After a Drexel basket, Shelley went to work again to get the first lead for Nebraska at 11-10.

Drexel 15 Nebraska 11

Second Quarter

Drexel continued to cause problems for Nebraska on defense and earned the first points of the quarter to extend the lead to 18-11. Annika Stewart answered with a three of her own (18-14 Drexel). MiCole Cayton got in on the long range shooting but Drexel maintained a 21-17 lead. The score stayed stuck there for a bit. Issie Bourne is 0-6 shooting so far. Amy Williams is trying different lineups and 11 of the 12 Huskers have played so far.

Jaz Shelley shot the Huskers back to the lead (25-23) and she already has 15 points. Bella Cravens has pulled down nine rebounds already. Shelley and Markowski are pouring on the points. Nebraska ended the half on a 14-0 run.

Nebraska 31 Drexel 23

Halftime

Jaz Shelley has 18 points. Alexis Markowski has five. Bella Cravens has nine rebounds and Markowski has six. Markowski and Cravens have each blocked a shot. Sam Haiby has one steal. Haiby, Ruby Porter, Kendall Moriarty, and Kendall Coley each have two assists.

Third Quarter

Neither team could score for the first minute, but Drexel broke the stalemate and scored the first four points of the half to cut the Husker leadin half (31-27). Bella Cravens put in a free throw for the first Husker point with seven minutes left in the quarter. She also has grabbed a couple of early rebounds to move into double digits (11 rebounds).

One of the Drexel starters picked up her third foul. Issie Bourne finally got her first point with a free throw, and that was followed by another Shelley three. Then the points came in a bunch for Nebraska as they got out to a double digit lead 40-29 at the media timeout.

Shelley missed her first shot of the game late in the third quarter. Markowski is threatening to break into double digit rebounds as she has nine.

Nebraska 45 Drexel 36

Fourth Quarter

Nebraska got out to their largest lead of the game (13 pts) early in the quarter. Drexel worked to cut it down, but at 6:00, Nebraska maintained a 55-42 lead. Anni Stewart gave Nebraska a 14 point lead with the free throw. The Dragons went on a 4-0 run and the score was 56-46 at the media timeout.

Nebraska committed a few turnovers, but righted the ship and maintained the double digit lead. Jaz Shelley earned her 29th and 30th points of the game on free throws. With one minute left, Nebraska held a 63-53 lead.

Final. Nebraska 65 Drexel 53

The Huskers will play Saturday against San Diego. Nebraska is now 6-0 with this win coming against an NCAA tournament team.

Jaz Shelley scored 30 points. Issie Bourne had seven and MiCole Cayton and Anni Stewart both had six. Bella Cravens pulled down 14 rebounds, Alexis Markowski had nine Jaz Shelley seven.