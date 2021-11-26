Nebraska Loses By One Score To Iowa 28-21

Iowa won the toss and deferred. Nebraska and Logan Smothers start on offense. Jaquez Yant started at running back.

Nebraska started the game with a penalty for delay of game. On the second play, Smothers hit Samori Toure for a 19-yard gain. Our beloved Huskers put on a methodical drive, aided by a pickup by Yant on 4th and 1 and another 28-yard reception to Toure.

Smothers took the touchdown on a two-yard quarterback run lead by Yant. It was nice. Quarterback Duo, maybe?

Rushing Touchdown Scored by L.Smothers

Scoring Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:42

PAT KICK by C.Contreraz GOOD

Iowa started on the 25 with the touchback kick. Iowa Quarterback Alex Padilla hit tight end Sam LaPorta for a 30-yard completion on 3rd and one. Running back Tyler Goodson put together some decent runs while Padilla hit Keagon Johnson for 11 yards, then Charlie Jones for a 10-yard reception to the Nebraska 9-yard line.

Iowa picked up a false start penalty pushing them back to the 13 yard line. Goodson had a great run up the middle to the Nebraska one yard line. On 4th and 1, Iowa went for play action. Padilla hit LaPorta for what looked like a touchdown but the ball came out as LaPorta laid on the ground.

The play was called a touchdown on the field, but overturned by a reasonable official on review. Iowa fans all over the world whine and weep at their loss of points.

Iowa turns the ball over on downs and does not score on this drive.

ON TO THE SECOND QUARTER

Iowa has been outscored in first quarters, 68-46. It has outscored foes in second quarters, 114-60. — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) November 26, 2021

The two teams trade series without a first down, then Iowa gets the ball on their 40 after a 34-yard punt by Will Przystup. Iowa’s running game is doing well, but they insist on trying to throw the ball. They appear to pick up a first down with a 10-yard reception by LaPorta, but a late flag for illegal formation flies very late after the play is over.

Kirk opts for a field goal. Caleb Shudak gets Iowa on the board.

Iowa 51 yd FG

Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 27 yards, 2:57

Our beloved Huskers have decided to become an option team. Nebraska started the drive at their own 25 yard line. The Huskers moved down the field running the ball heavily. Nebraska picked up a first down on a triple option that involved a pitch to a running back, then a late pitch to another running back, Yant.

Smothers had a 24-yard gain just after Brody Belt had a 10-yard gain up the middle off an option look. Yant finished the drive off with a leap over the pile in the middle.

Nebraska 1 yd TD

Rushing Touchdown Scored by J.Yant

Scoring Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:19

PAT KICK by C.Contreraz GOOD

Iowa starts at their own 25. The Hawkeye running game continues to gain decent yardage, but the bad guys insist on trying to throw the ball.

Iowa gets a gift when Nebraska is called for a personal foul for roughing the quarterback on Ty Robinson. Targeting is added to the call, but dismissed upon review.

Iowa’s Shudak hit’s a 48-yard field goal to give Iowa six points before half.

SECOND HALF

Iowa starts at the 25. Spencer Petras starts at quarteback for Iowa. One would expect less passing from the Hawkeyes, but on the first drive, Petras picks up a 3rd and 9, completing a 13-yard pass to Jones after Nebraska missed a tackle.

On 3rd and 1 from the Nebraska 42, fullback Monte Pontebaum rushes for 26 yards and a first down. Goodson goes up the middle for an 8-yard game to the Nebraska six-yard line, but drops the ball at the end and Nebraska’s Deontre Thomas gets it in the pile!

Nebraska started at the six-yard line. Logan Smothers runs a combination of option and passing to move down the field with relative ease. There were two, no, THREE big plays on the drive.

Smothers hit Austin Allen for 27 yards so Allen could set the all-time record for reception yardage by a tight end.

Smothers hit Omar Manning for a 40-yard gain the Iowa six.

Smothers went under center to do a quarterback sneak to pick up a first down on 3rd and 1!

Rushing Touchdown Scored by L.Smothers

Scoring Drive: 9 plays, 94 yards, 4:18

PAT KICK by C.Contreraz GOOD

Iowa gets another score as they drive down the field with some decent passing by Spencer Petras. He completed a 27-yard pass to Luke Lachey. He had a completion to Nico Ragaini. On 3rd and 9, Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt was called for pass interference as Johnson pushed off but somehow Iowa got the call to get a first down.

Iowa had two rushes, one losing four yards, then Goodson was stopped for a short 3-yard gain. Petras’ pass fell incomplete and was almost intercepted by Marquel Dismuke. Iowa settled for a field goal.

Iowa 36 yd FG

Scoring Drive: 10 plays, 57 yards, 5:27

Nebraska is in complete control, but has to punt. The punt is blocked punt for an Iowa touchdown. Special TEAMS!!!!!!

Iowa within 21-16, 14:16 4Q.

Nebraska’s Next Drive Is Disaster

Our beloved Huskers start the next drive with a 28-yard pass from Smothers to Allen. Perhaps it’s a sign Nebraska isn’t going to be conservative on this drive.

Unfortunately, on 3rd and 4, Smothers mishandles an exchange, Zach Van Valkenburg forces a fumble which is recovered by Logan Lee. Iowa gets the ball at the Iowa 46 with all the momentum.

Nebraska’s defense gets a stop. Iowa punts the ball and our beloved Huskers fair catch the ball at the 7 yard line. Two plays later, Smothers is under pressure, throw the ball away and is called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety.

There’s 9:56 left in the game (and the season). Nebraska is falling apart. Can we stay together long enough to win this game?

Iowa starts on their own 38. Petras hits LaPorta for 20 yards, then plays fairly conservative with Petras picking up a first down to Jones with an 8-yard pass. Nebraska’s defense holds again. It’s as if Iowa doesn’t care, and they’re just damned happy to get another field goal and let our beloved Huskers shoot themselves in the foot.

Iowa 44 yd FG

Scoring Drive: 8 plays, 36 yards, 2:35

Nebraska goes three and out, but Daniel Cerni gets off a great punt that rolls all the way to the Iowa 24. Big Play: Goodson with gain of 55 yards off the left side as Cam Taylor Britt shows incredible speed to chase him down and save a touchdown.

Iowa rushes just enough to get into the end zone. Petras sneaks into the end zone and Nebraska is down by one score.

This is the same movie we’ve seen all season.

I am not sure what to say about the end of this. This is the weirdest fucking season for one team in the history of college football.

