Nebraska vs Stinky Iowa: THE GAME THREAD OF HATE

It’s the final game of the 2021 season. It’s been the weirdest season by any team in the history of college football.

Everyone gets a chance to see what Logan Smothers can do on a national stage. Let’s hope he’s the next coming of Joe Burrow, Joe Montana, and Joe Namath all rolled into one.

Date/Time: November 26, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Capacity: 85,458

Surface: Field Turf

Series Record: Nebraska leads the series 25-15-1

TV: The game will be televised on BTN with play-by-play by Brandon Gaudin, Analyst James Laurinaitis and Rick Pizzo on the sidelines. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jeremiah Sirles.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play. The audio of Husker games is no longer available on TuneIn.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature will be in the upper 40s or lower 50s. It will be mostly sunny and wind won’t be much of a factor, staying below 10 mph.

Odds: Iowa is favored by 1 point according to the DraftKings Sports Book