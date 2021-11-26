Friday Flakes: Huskers Say Goodbye Before Senior Day

Nebraska is going to miss this group of guys. Here they are saying goodbye before Senior Day!

Thank you to everyone that made my time here so special ❤️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/UfZpKRQFzt — Levi Falck (@levifalck7) November 24, 2021

Thank you Nebraska ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mADTlA8E0s — Samori Touré (@samori_toure) November 24, 2021

One last ride. Thank you Husker Nation! pic.twitter.com/dO4YJbvMSK — Austin Allen (@austin11allen) November 24, 2021

Truly thankful to Husker nation for fulfilling my childhood dream! I can’t believe tomorrow is my last game in memorial stadium. Thanks for all the memories @HuskerFBNation #GBR pic.twitter.com/0A1j1LemKF — Ben Stille (@b_stille_) November 25, 2021

Inside Carmelo Anthony's 19-year scoring evolution - 'I'm still here doing it'

The 19-year veteran went from the top scoring option in Denver and New York to eventually adapting his game as a complementary player off the bench in Los Angeles.

Nebraska basketball is building a new home for Huskers who haven't seen family in years | Men's Basketball | omaha.com

While some Huskers haven't seen their loved ones in years, Nebraska basketball is striving to turn its team into "a family away from family."

Ron Brown on Adrian Martinez: 'He was a warrior in many ways' | Football | omaha.com

Ron Brown, elevated to running backs coach this month from his role as senior offensive analyst, made his first public comments since the coaching changes Wednesday evening on the Husker

Shatel: Trev Alberts can be the best thing to happen to the Nebraska-Iowa rivalry | Football | omaha.com

Trev Alberts grew up in Iowa wanting to play for Hayden Fry. Instead he became a legend at Nebraska for Tom Osborne. Now he's the Husker A.D., and Tom Shatel

Nebraska offers 2024 defender Caleb Benning

Nebraska football made an offer to a known name in the state as 2024 Omaha Westside defensive back Caleb Benning announced the verbal tender on Twitter.

The offer came from Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, who got in contact with the sophomore on Thanksgiving Day. Caleb’s dad, Damon Benning, played with Frost at Nebraska in the 1990s as a running back. He finished his career with 1562 yards rushing across four seasons and 20 touchdowns.

Husker Gameday Wrap: Future is now for Husker defenders like Hutmacher and Gunnerson

The preview of the 2022 Husker defense is coming early in some respects.

With injuries to JoJo Domann, Damion Daniels, Caleb Tannor and Deontai Williams, Nebraska has had to call on those who will represent the next phase of Blackshirts football to step up.

Steven M. Sipple: Battered and bruised, NU must match 'oomph' that Iowa puts into rivalry | Column | journalstar.com

Iowa's side seemingly regards the rivalry with a bit more oomph, although Nebraska's level has risen during Scott Frost's tenure as Husker head coach.

Steven M. Sipple: In pondering Frost's plight, your interest level in story may indicate plenty | Column | journalstar.com

A certain local columnist is extremely interested in whether Scott Frost can right the Big Red ship, which indicates a belief it still can happen.

Football, dads, loss and Erik Chinander's place at the small-town heart of the Nebraska vs. Iowa rivalry | Football | journalstar.com

Football rivalries are provincial by nature, but those kinds of community roots are universal. In Allison, Iowa, the Chinander boys engender pride.

Here’s what RCR thinks every SEC football coach is bringing to Thanksgiving dinner this year - Red Cup Rebellion

Here are what the SEC coaches are contributing to the Thanksgiving table with this year:

Mark Stoops’ odds of being next LSU Tigers coach growing: College Football News and Rumors - A Sea Of Blue

LSU’s interest in Mark Stoops is reportedly growing, and so too are the odds he actually becomes their next head coach.

Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State: Game Preview - Black Shoe Diaries

The Nittany Lions look to end the regular season on a high note with a road victory against a ranked opponent.

How every Thanksgiving food is ruined (and how you can save them) - SBNation.com

Every year we go through the magical social media dance of arguing which Thanksgiving foods should get axed from the table. Some want pie gone, others can do without turkey, the chaotic evil suggest axing macaroni and cheese. But there’s always one item that makes the cut: Bread rolls. This typifies every Thanksgiving meal problem.

Green bean casserole is the Chandler Bing of Thanksgiving dinner. You don’t expect it to be your favorite, but there it is every time winning all of our hearts. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) November 25, 2021