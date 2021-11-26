Friday Flakes: Huskers Say Goodbye Before Senior Day

Nebraska is going to miss this group of guys. Here they are saying goodbye before Senior Day!
November 23, 2021
Thank you to everyone that made my time here so special ❤️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/UfZpKRQFzt— Levi Falck (@levifalck7) November 24, 2021
Thank you Nebraska ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mADTlA8E0s— Samori Touré (@samori_toure) November 24, 2021
Forever grateful #HuskersNation pic.twitter.com/qOYBsJ87md— Deontai O. Williams (@IWILLSTILLRISE) November 24, 2021
Beyond Bless. Grateful for it all.. #GBR pic.twitter.com/ODdwMEoYzd— Marquel Dismuke (@HussleInSilence) November 24, 2021
One last ride. Thank you Husker Nation! pic.twitter.com/dO4YJbvMSK— Austin Allen (@austin11allen) November 24, 2021
Truly thankful to Husker nation for fulfilling my childhood dream! I can’t believe tomorrow is my last game in memorial stadium. Thanks for all the memories @HuskerFBNation #GBR pic.twitter.com/0A1j1LemKF— Ben Stille (@b_stille_) November 25, 2021
November 25, 2021
