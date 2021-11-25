Thanksgiving Day Open Thread

Happy Thanksgiving Corn Nation!

I hope this day finds you well and with friends or family. Feel free to pop in an leave your Thanksgiving greetings.

Here is what some of the Corn Nation crew is up to today.

Jill

What is your protein of choice? (we’ve got turkey and pulled pork for today and ham for tomorrow)

What is your secret to excellent turkey? (we cover ours with a pound of bacon before putting in the roasting pan)

Favorite side dishes? (green bean casserole is an abomination)

Nate

I’m in in the DC area this year and I’m happy to be in the United States for Thanksgiving for the first time since 2017. I travel around a lot so usually I spent Thanksgiving 2018 and 2019 in Mexico and 2020 locked down in Canada so I made sure to spend time with family in 2021 and I couldn’t be happier. Hopefully I will start to make it more of a regular thing.

Bri

Happy Thanksgiving! My family started going to Mahoney (State Park) for Thanksgiving a few years ago and it’s the best. No one has to cook and the buffet has things my kids will actually eat, the kids can play in the play place or we can rock climb. And we like to drink into the early hours, so everyone can stay and no one has to drive.

Here is today’s football schedule (in CST)

NFL

Bears at Lions, 11:30am, FOX

Raiders at Cowboys, 3:30pm, CBS

Bills at Saints, 7:20pm, NBC

NCAA

Fresno State at San Jose State, 2:30pm, FS1

Mississippi at Mississippi State, 6:30pm, ESPN

THANKSGIVING TREATS

this is one of the most gorgeous outlooks on grief i have ever heard pic.twitter.com/UwWlPMQo4r — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) November 23, 2021

WATCH: Nick Saban goes OFF during a pre-Thanksgiving rant directed at “self-absorbed” #Alabama fans that can’t appreciate what they have after a ques. about not blowing teams out.

(This came during his weekly “The Nick Saban Show,” courtesy of @UA_Athletics’ live stream.) pic.twitter.com/dnEv1PwQJH — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) November 25, 2021

I present to you, the greatest TikTok of all-time. pic.twitter.com/zEBTXmlClY — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 23, 2021

ONE EPIC THING