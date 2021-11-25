Five Heart Podcast Ep. 255: Beat Iowa!

Greg, Todd, and I join forces in this episode to review the Wisconsin game and look forward to the Iowa game.

Todd has a special guest join us and we talk way too long about our frustration with this football team.

And how much we hate Iowa.

And how we don’t understand why Scott frost has handled players in the way he has.

Why wasn’t Logan Smothers given more playing time before now?

Why was Brody Belt given as much playing time is he’s had?

We wonder about the madness of an entire season of one score games.

Just how lousy is Iowa’s offense? Discussed.

Finally, we give our predictions!

Join us for a very long episode of the Five Heart podcast!