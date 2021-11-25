Samori Toure: A Scouting Perspective

Since transferring from Montana, Samori Toure has lived up to the hype as he leads Nebraska in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Against Wisconsin Toure put his entire skill set on display making plays at all three levels. With Toure about to end his Husker career it’s a perfect time to look at his NFL outlook in this week’s Scouting Perspective.

Where Toure Wins

Toure is at his best when he’s working downfield and he’s able to build up his speed and run to open space. That was evident on Nebraska’s opening drive as he caught two deep balls that allowed the Huskers to move down the field in a hurry. On his first catch Toure ran a simple deep crosser and was able to run away from the defensive back to create separation for a 47 yard completion.

Nebraska WR Samori Toure using his speed to create separation on a deep crosser #NFLDraft #Huskers pic.twitter.com/FKiu1hh4yq — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) November 23, 2021

On Nebraska’s second touchdown Toure broke inside to a wide open space for an easy pitch and catch touchdown. But the play was much more than just running inside. Toure was lined up outside on a bunch set and at the snap he pushed at the cornerback leaning outside to freeze the defender. From there Toure was able to use his burst to break inside on a slant type route making himself wide open.

Nebraska WR Samori Toure freezes the DB and then makes a quick cut inside for the TD #Huskers #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8GEDcw1pai — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) November 23, 2021

In the third quarter Nebraska answered Wisconsin’s touchdown with one of their own. On that drive Toure made a crucial catch to move the chains. Because Toure is a good deep ball the defenders have to give him space so they don’t get beat deep. Toure used this to his advantage working in the slot, pushing deep before making a quick cut inside as the safety was still back deep which allowed the Huskers drive to keep going.

Nebraska WR Samori Toure with a speed in to make a catch and hold on for a first down #Huskers #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/lSZnL9iMHK — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) November 23, 2021

NFL Outlook

There is no doubt in my mind that Samori Toure is a draftable prospect that could easily be taken late in the 2022 NFL Draft. Toure is at his best working down the field but lacks elite speed that would get someone like him drafted much sooner. Teams will look at Toure as more of a backup and special teams contributor.

I feel that Toure can have success initially on special teams playing on punt and kick off coverages. This would allow Toure to carve out a niche and be a fourth or fifth receiver on the roster. Just look how Stanley Morgan who went from practice squad, to special teams only and now has found his way into the Bengals receiver rotation.