Nebraska vs. Iowa: Game Time, TV, Streaming, Odds and More

Nebraska completes its 2021 season on Friday and will try to capture the Heroes Trophy to close a season full of near misses against nationally ranked teams. The Huskers’ most recent close call came on Saturday at No. 19 Wisconsin when NU fell 35-28 when a drive in the game’s final minute stalled deep in Wisconsin territory. The loss was Nebraska’s eighth this season by nine or fewer points with five of those against ranked teams. In the loss, Nebraska’s offense gained 452 yards against a Badger defense that entered the game allowing a nation-leading 216 yards per game.

The Huskers will look to end a six-game Iowa win streak in the border rivalry, with each of the past three Hawkeye victories coming by six points or less. Before Friday’s game Nebraska will honor members of its senior class who could be playing their final game in Memorial Stadium.

Iowa enters the game with a 9-2 record, including a 6-2 mark in Big Ten play, following a 33-23 victory over Illinois on Saturday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll and 12th in the USA Today Coaches poll. Iowa checked in at No. 17 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, and was ranked as high as second by the AP earlier this season. An Iowa victory will keep its Big Ten Championship Game hopes alive.

Coach Kirk Ferentz’s team features one of the nation’s most opportunistic defenses. The Hawkeyes have 26 takeaways on the season and enter the regular-season finale at +13 in turnover margin.

Date/Time: November 26, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Capacity: 85,458

Surface: Field Turf

Series Record: Nebraska leads the all-time series with Rutgers 3-0.

TV: The game will be televised on BTN with play-by-play by Brandon Gaudin, Analyst James Laurinaitis and Rick Pizzo on the sidelines. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jeremiah Sirles.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play. The audio of Husker games is no longer available on TuneIn.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature will be in the upper 40s or lower 50s. It will be mostly sunny and wind won’t be much of a factor, staying below 10 mph.

Odds: Iowa is favored by 1.5 points according to the DraftKings Sports Book

Trivia

Nebraska is playing a top-20 opponent for the third straight game. The Huskers are playing three consecutive ranked opponents during the regular season for only the second time in school history and for the first time since 1968.

Nebraska has played on the Friday after Thanksgiving for each of the past 32 seasons. The Huskers have played Iowa each of the last 11 years on Black Friday. Before joining the Big Ten, Nebraska played Colorado 15 times on that day and Oklahoma six times on Black Friday since 1990.

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen has 547 receiving yards this season, including a school tight end record 143 yards on seven catches last week at Wisconsin. Allen needs 14 yards receiving this week to surpass the tight end season record of 560 receiving yards, held by Junior Miller in 1978.