Scott Frosted Flakes Day News: Nebrasketball Wins

So, Nebrasketball isn’t exactly pretty yet but it’s getting there. Last nights win against Tennessee State was not pretty but it was a win. Fred is still trying to figure out the lineup and rotation. This might take time as there are a fair amount of new players on the roster this season.

Luckily for us, the Big Ten hasn’t exactly been looking the best either this season. Which can only bode well for a team that is still trying to figure things out. I’m not saying we will win the conference, oh no. Just that we might fare a little bit better than some would have expected.

Or, maybe I’m just trying to put lipstick on a pig?

It’s still early and I have faith in Fred.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving tomorrow, folks.

Mankilling Mastodons

Difficult at times, Huskers pull out third straight win

Honesty would not allow one to call it an appealing game. The kindest mothers would not even go to that description.

But Nebraska...

Huskers tight end Austin Allen announces Iowa game will be his last

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen announced on Tuesday that this Friday’s game against Iowa will be his last as a Husker.

Everything Kirk Ferentz said prior to Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeye head coach meets with the media prior to game against Nebraska.

College football jokes, Week 12: Nebraska is the Main Character

Each weekend in college football, there is one main character. The goal is to never be it.

