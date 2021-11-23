Austin Allen Will Play One More Game For Nebraska

Austin Allen announced tonight that this week’s Iowa game will be his last in a Husker uniform.

He released a beautiful video on twitter announcing his decision:

One last ride. Thank you Husker Nation! pic.twitter.com/dO4YJbvMSK — Austin Allen (@austin11allen) November 24, 2021

Allen gave a nice shout out to Husker fans: “To the greatest fans in college football, thank you for showing up every Saturday and giving us your all. Husker football runs through you.”​

Allen has been amazing this season. He stands as the second-leading receiver on the team with 36 receptions for 547 yards. He had seven catches for 143 yards against Wisconsin, setting a record for receiving yards by a tight end. His 36 receptions on the season are a record for tight ends at Nebraska. If he catches 14 yards worth of receptions against Iowa, he’ll beat the single season record for a tight end held by Junior Miller all the way back in 1978.

Our NFL Draft guy Brian did a piece on Allen’s draftability back in October.

I’m disappointed Allen won’t be back in a Nebraska uniform next season. There’s still one more game left for him to raise his draft stock. It would be wonderful if his last game is beating Iowa, breaking that streak and giving everyone something to hope for over the offseason.

Whatever happens - Austin Allen - you’ve been a joy to watch as a Husker. We here at CN wish you the best in whatever your future holds... like maybe three touchdowns and 150 yards against Iowa this Friday!

