Nebrasketball vs. Tennessee State Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers look to make it three-straight in the win column tonight when the Tennessee State Tigers come to Pinnacle Bank Arena. UNL is 3-2 following back-to-back wins over Idaho State and Southern University. Tonight’s game also marks the second of the three-game multi-team event hosted by the Huskers for the second straight season. Southern, Tennessee State, and South Dakota are all participating with the game against South Dakota coming this Saturday.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 8:03 p.m. CST/9:03 EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports App for streaming

Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Rapheal Davis (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

Line: DraftKings has Nebraska as a 18.5 point favorite.

Tennessee State

2021-22 Record: 1-3 (0-0 OVC)

Head Coach: Penny Collins

Record at TSU: 32-58 (4th year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 3-2 (0-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 17-47 (3rd year)

Career Record: 132-103 (8th year)