Huskers in the NFL Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season was an interesting one for our former Huskers as several players played big roles for their team but nobody really had a dominant performance. We did get to see Stanley Morgan continue to carve out a role with the Bengals, Maliek Collins continued his strong play, while Sam Koch set a record. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in this weekend’s games.

Husker of the Week

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Roll the dice #BudLightCelly



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/WWAK5mM9ef — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 21, 2021

Little by little Morgan is getting more involved in the Bengals offense as he not only received his first catch of the season but laid a huge block to spring Joe Mixon for a touchdown. Morgan has established himself as a tremendous blocker. But that shouldn’t be a surprise to Husker fans.

Good Game

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Big stuff by Maliek Collins pic.twitter.com/YF8aUJCEuA — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 21, 2021

Collins continued his strong play this season in the Texans win over the Titans. Collins finished only two tackles but they were both in the 4th quarter, one being when the Texans still had a one score lead while the other was to end the game. Add in another quarterback hurry and Collins continues to be the Texans best defensive lineman.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I agree. On that touchdown by DJ to the offensive lineman, Saquon just completely missed the blocking assignment on Lavonte David. Like— completely whiffed it.



I don't remember seeing it that bad before. pic.twitter.com/yF1Pt48W2g — Joon (@joonhpak) November 23, 2021

Tampa had a dominant performance against the Giants and it started with David who had a team high eight tackles as he flew around making plays. Add in a quarterback hurry blowing past Saquan Barkley and it was an overall good game for David.

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Want to try and run on the Bucs? Good luck as Ndamukong Suh along with teammate Vita Vea have the middle of the field on lock down as the Giants were only able to muster 66 total rushing yards. Suh terrorized the Giants defensive line and while he didn’t finish with a tackle his presence was felt with two quarterback hurries.

Solid Game

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders making his presence known with a 25 yard run!#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9fMIhUz61m — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) November 21, 2021

With Dallas Goedert back from injury, Jack Stoll was back to his complementary role. This meant he only played 17 offensive snaps and was used as a blocker. Stoll continued to have key blocks, including one on a Miles Sanders 25 yard run. In the passing game Stoll went back to being nonexistent having zero targets.

Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens

Great stat from Jim Nantz & the #CBS crew: #Ravens punter Sam Koch just kicked his 1141st punt. That's the most punts by a player whose entire career has been with one team. #BALvsCHI — Jake Kline (@JakeAKline) November 21, 2021

With Lamar Jackson out because of an illness that meant more Sam Koch who had a good game. Koch had six punts putting two inside the twenty yard line while another was a touchback but was nearly stopped at the goal line.

Chris Jones, Tennessee Titans

With injuries, Jones stepped up as the Titans 4th cornerback and ended up playing a third of the defensive snaps. Jones finished with one tackle and even had a pass defended.

Rough Game

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Some offensive thoughts:



Nico Collins and Brevin Jordan need to be more involved.



O-Line did a good job of protecting Tyrod today BUT the run game was once again really bad.



Rex Burkhead looked good almost every touch he had.



Need to feed Brandin Cooks a lot more. — EverythingTexans (@EvTexans) November 21, 2021

In the Texans big upset over the Titans it was Burkhead who led Houston’s rushing attack in both attempts and yards. Unfortunately it was 18 attempts for only 40 yards which was 2.2 yards per carry. What was surprising was that Burkhead wasn’t targeted in the passing game.

Limited Snaps

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Thank god he was penalized for this. Children are watching.



Should be be thrown in jail too? pic.twitter.com/rsOSZI7aPe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 21, 2021

Most of Gifford’s action came on special teams where he had a single tackle on a kickoff. However Gifford did get in on defense for one snap on a goal line play where Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored a touchdown. On that play Edwards-Helaire was flagged for taunting when he pointed at Gifford as he crossed the goal line.

Ameer Abdullah, Minnesota

After a couple of games of high usage, Ameer only played 8 offensive snaps in the Panthers’ loss to Washington. That included only one carry for six yards. Maybe it was game flow or Christian McCaffrey no longer being eased into the offense or Cam Newton taking runs, Ameer just wasn’t used much. We’ll see if this was just one game or something that will continue.

Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns

Even in a close fist fight, the Browns elected to only use Janovich on only seven plays. Cleveland’s only touchdown was a Nick Chubb reception where Janovich wasn’t on the field.

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

While Carter only played on special teams he was active logging 17 total snaps and finishing with two tackles.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes saw action in the Chargers Sunday night win over the Steelers on special teams as a blocker on both field goal and PAT units.

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

In the Cowboys loss to the Chiefs, Farniok only played on three special teams snaps as a blocker on field goal and PAT units.

Inactive

Devine Ozigbo, New Orleans Saints

Injured Reserve

Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Josh Kalu, New York Giants

Brent Qvale, Tennessee Titans

Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders

Darrion Daniels, San Francisco 49ers

Practice Squad

Khalil Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson, New York Jets

Dedrick Mills, Detroit Lions

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City

Nate Gerry, San Francisco 49ers

De’Mornay Pierson-El, Denver Broncos