Nebrasketball: Tennessee State Tigers Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers look to make it three-straight in the win column tonight when the Tennessee State Tigers come to Pinnacle Bank Arena. UNL is 3-2 following back-to-back wins over Idaho State and Southern University. Tonight’s game also marks the second of the three-game multi-team event hosted by the Huskers for the second straight season. Southern, Tennessee State, and South Dakota are all participating with the game against South Dakota coming this Saturday.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 8:03 p.m. CST/9:03 EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports App for streaming

Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Rapheal Davis (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

Line: DraftKings has Nebraska as a 18.5 point favorite.

The Tennessee State Tigers come to Lincoln with a 1-3 record. Last game out the Tigers fell 83-66 at South Dakota. TSU opened the season with close losses at Alabama A&M (82-73) and against Norfolk State (66-59) before earning a 111-56 win over Fisk University. Tennessee State will conclude the MTE with Southern on Sunday.

Head coach Penny Collins is in his third year with the Tigers. He previously was a Division I assistant at Illinois State and East Tennessee State. He also spent three seasons at Columbia State Junior College, guiding a team that was 0-27 in his first season to 28 and then 26 wins in his final two seasons, including an NJCAA Elite Eight showing in 2014.

The Tigers’ roster had a big shakeup during the offseason with 10 newcomers, including seven transfers. Tennessee State has used a deep 10-man rotation so far this season, as nine players are averaging double-figure minutes per game. Carlos Marshall Jr. and Dedric Boyd lead TSU in scoring at 12.8 points per game. Interestingly, both players came off the bench in Sunday’s game against South Dakota. In all, the Tigers have four players averaging double figures in scoring, while Kassim Nicholson is at 8.5 points and a team-high 9.5 rebounds per game. As a team, Tennessee State is averaging 77.3 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range.

Tuesday’s matchup is the first all-time meeting between the Huskers and Tennessee State. Nebraska is 12-2 all-time against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Tennessee State

2021-22 Record: 1-3 (0-0 OVC)

Head Coach: Penny Collins

Record at TSU: 32-58 (4th year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 3-2 (0-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 17-47 (3rd year)

Career Record: 132-103 (8th year)