Scott Frost Day News: Husker Volleyball and Women’s Basketball Get #1 Dual Sport Commit

Maggie Mendelson signed her letter of intent to join both the Husker volleyball team and the Husker women’s basketball team.

The 6’5” middle blocker and post is a member of the U.S. youth national teams for both volleyball and basketball. She was originally a member of the 2023 class, but is graduating from Fremont High School in North Ogden, Utah a year early to join the teams.

She was the No. 2 recruit in the country for volleyball and No. 32 for basketball.

The coaches are excited to get her to Lincoln and put together a plan so that she is able to compete in both sports.

I am excited to see her play. I believe the last time the Huskers had a dual-sport volleyball and basketball player was Greichaly Cepero. And while I was young during her time at Nebraska, I remember her being awesome. She was 2000 AVCA player of the year.

I bet she is going to be able to make some good NIL money too.

Here’s some more about Mendelson:

Top Dual-Sport Star Mendelson Signs with Huskers - University of Nebraska

Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook and head women's basketball coach Amy Williams have announced the signing of Maggie Mendelson, a dual-sport standout who

*Side Note- I am taking my seven year old to his first Husker football game on Friday, if you have any tips for me, I would appreciate them.

