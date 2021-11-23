Week 12 Cobs: Signing a Hat, Using the Force and An Unintentional Onside Kick

It’s that time of the week again. Time to hop, skip, jump and do a little dance for this week’s cob nominations.

Did not see that coming. pic.twitter.com/VJ4cxih6g1 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 20, 2021

Coming Tuesdays on Fox, it’s The Shirtless Dancer. pic.twitter.com/ulynFz2s4L — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 21, 2021

Hi Mom!

Michigan State first half

Giving up up 500 yards in the first half when you are ranked #7 in the country is not a good look.

The Sickos Scholars and Statisticians would like to present our patented halftime analytics for the Ohio State Michigan State game. pic.twitter.com/Rv9IVulWwl — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 20, 2021

CJ STROUD AT THE HALF



29/31

393 YDS

6 TD (ties school single game record)

0 INT



Ohio State up 49-0 on Michigan State (via @BigTenNetwork)



pic.twitter.com/jLnPjR83LY — Overtime (@overtime) November 20, 2021

Oregon first half

The Ducks did not show up at all in Salt Lake City and essentially took themselves out of the playoff race. This is how the first half ended for them.

As called on Utah Utes radio: pic.twitter.com/ojhELuuCny — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 21, 2021

Texas Tech fans

It’s not a good thing when your student section is ejected from the stadium for two games in a row.

Texas Tech penalized for fans throwing stuff on the field pic.twitter.com/VNZXl5M9sL — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 21, 2021

Oregon State punter Luke Loecher

#Pac12AfterDark strikes again.

Big Ten Refs

If you’re not going to call even the most obvious pass interference calls, I don’t even know what to say here.

4th and 20, Nebraska down by a TD with the game on the line and this happens with no flag



Wisconsin wins as a result, 35-28 pic.twitter.com/l9cKcwMqcf — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 21, 2021

We have a rowdy selection of cob nominations for Week 12 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 12? Michigan State first half

Oregon first half

Luke Loecher

Texas Tech fans

Big Ten Refs vote view results 14% Michigan State first half (14 votes)

1% Oregon first half (1 vote)

0% Luke Loecher (0 votes)

6% Texas Tech fans (6 votes)

78% Big Ten Refs (75 votes) 96 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Enjoy this collection of shenanigans (all six of them).

They’re having fun in Boise.

What a night this guy is having.

You have to sit back and appreciate a good fake field goal.

Trick play appreciation #2 from Kent State

Well that’s one way to recover an onside kick.

What a snag.

The better angle. TD stands too. pic.twitter.com/qUO3qG0xUI — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 21, 2021

Great pick by UNLV.

Crazy finish in San Antonio

AS CALLED ON UTSA RADIO: pic.twitter.com/LaNY3szVQR — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 21, 2021

Hahvuhd gets the win.

As called on Harvard radio: pic.twitter.com/f5mw3ZwfDv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 20, 2021

I guess this is legal now.

Facepalm.

What a caption.

They always answer the call.

May the force be with you.

MIC DROP from #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz after beating Florida in OT!



"May the force be with you." pic.twitter.com/cVw9CcvXK0 — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) November 21, 2021

Capping off everything with this gem.