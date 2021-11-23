Week 12 Cobs: Signing a Hat, Using the Force and An Unintentional Onside Kick

It’s that time of the week again. Time to hop, skip, jump and do a little dance for this week’s cob nominations.
Did not see that coming. pic.twitter.com/VJ4cxih6g1— Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 20, 2021
Coming Tuesdays on Fox, it’s The Shirtless Dancer. pic.twitter.com/ulynFz2s4L— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 21, 2021
Hi Mom!
November 21, 2021
Michigan State first half
Giving up up 500 yards in the first half when you are ranked #7 in the country is not a good look.
The Sickos Scholars and Statisticians would like to present our patented halftime analytics for the Ohio State Michigan State game. pic.twitter.com/Rv9IVulWwl— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 20, 2021
CJ STROUD AT THE HALF— Overtime (@overtime) November 20, 2021
29/31
393 YDS
6 TD (ties school single game record)
0 INT
Ohio State up 49-0 on Michigan State (via @BigTenNetwork)
pic.twitter.com/jLnPjR83LY
Oregon first half
The Ducks did not show up at all in Salt Lake City and essentially took themselves out of the playoff race. This is how the first half ended for them.
As called on Utah Utes radio: pic.twitter.com/ojhELuuCny— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 21, 2021
Texas Tech fans
It’s not a good thing when your student section is ejected from the stadium for two games in a row.
Texas Tech penalized for fans throwing stuff on the field pic.twitter.com/VNZXl5M9sL— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 21, 2021
Oregon State punter Luke Loecher
#Pac12AfterDark strikes again.
November 21, 2021
Big Ten Refs
If you’re not going to call even the most obvious pass interference calls, I don’t even know what to say here.
4th and 20, Nebraska down by a TD with the game on the line and this happens with no flag— Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 21, 2021
Wisconsin wins as a result, 35-28 pic.twitter.com/l9cKcwMqcf
We have a rowdy selection of cob nominations for Week 12 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 12?
-
14%
Michigan State first half
-
1%
Oregon first half
-
0%
Luke Loecher
-
6%
Texas Tech fans
-
78%
Big Ten Refs
BONUS
Enjoy this collection of shenanigans (all six of them).
November 21, 2021
They’re having fun in Boise.
November 21, 2021
What a night this guy is having.
November 18, 2021
November 18, 2021
You have to sit back and appreciate a good fake field goal.
Run, pass, punt. BAUER POWER. pic.twitter.com/Cu6LM5dYMb— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 20, 2021
Trick play appreciation #2 from Kent State
glorious pic.twitter.com/jHDSpbS4xD— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 20, 2021
Well that’s one way to recover an onside kick.
November 20, 2021
What a snag.
The better angle. TD stands too. pic.twitter.com/qUO3qG0xUI— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 21, 2021
Great pick by UNLV.
November 20, 2021
Crazy finish in San Antonio
AS CALLED ON UTSA RADIO: pic.twitter.com/LaNY3szVQR— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 21, 2021
Hahvuhd gets the win.
As called on Harvard radio: pic.twitter.com/f5mw3ZwfDv— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 20, 2021
I guess this is legal now.
November 20, 2021
Facepalm.
November 20, 2021
What a caption.
November 20, 2021
They always answer the call.
November 20, 2021
May the force be with you.
MIC DROP from #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz after beating Florida in OT!— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) November 21, 2021
"May the force be with you." pic.twitter.com/cVw9CcvXK0
Capping off everything with this gem.
November 20, 2021
Loading comments...