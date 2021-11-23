 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 12 Cobs: Signing a Hat, Using the Force and An Unintentional Onside Kick

Check out the bonus section for all the goodies.

By Nathaniel Perlow
Sparty Nooooo!!!!
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It’s that time of the week again. Time to hop, skip, jump and do a little dance for this week’s cob nominations.

Hi Mom!

Michigan State first half

Giving up up 500 yards in the first half when you are ranked #7 in the country is not a good look.

Oregon first half

The Ducks did not show up at all in Salt Lake City and essentially took themselves out of the playoff race. This is how the first half ended for them.

Texas Tech fans

It’s not a good thing when your student section is ejected from the stadium for two games in a row.

Oregon State punter Luke Loecher

#Pac12AfterDark strikes again.

Big Ten Refs

If you’re not going to call even the most obvious pass interference calls, I don’t even know what to say here.

We have a rowdy selection of cob nominations for Week 12 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 12?

view results
  • 14%
    Michigan State first half
    (14 votes)
  • 1%
    Oregon first half
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Luke Loecher
    (0 votes)
  • 6%
    Texas Tech fans
    (6 votes)
  • 78%
    Big Ten Refs
    (75 votes)
96 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Enjoy this collection of shenanigans (all six of them).

They’re having fun in Boise.

What a night this guy is having.

You have to sit back and appreciate a good fake field goal.

Trick play appreciation #2 from Kent State

Well that’s one way to recover an onside kick.

What a snag.

Great pick by UNLV.

Crazy finish in San Antonio

Hahvuhd gets the win.

I guess this is legal now.

Facepalm.

What a caption.

They always answer the call.

May the force be with you.

Capping off everything with this gem.

