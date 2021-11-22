Adrian Martinez Out With Injury - Logan Smothers to Start Against Iowa

Scott Frost reported at Monday’s press conference that Adrian Martinez will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Martinez is due to have surgery on his shoulder and thus will miss the Iowa game which is this Friday.

Adrian Martinez won't play Friday, Frost said. Due to the shoulder injury against Wisconsin. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 22, 2021

It is reported that Martinez’s shoulder was “clicking” against Wisconsin but chose to play through it in the second half against the Badgers.

This means that Logan Smothers is slotted to be the starter against Iowa. Coach Frost mentioned that we could also see true freshman Heinrich Haarberg as well.

The Iowa game will be the sixth game Logan Smothers will have appeared in this season. It will be tough order to start your first game against an Iowa team that has a chance to win the west division (would need some help).

Smothers is known for his speed. They have been working on changing some of his mechanics since he arrived on campus so we will find out how good of a thrower Smothers may be at this point in his time at Nebraska.

