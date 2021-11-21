Nebraska Vs. Southern Preview & Game Thread

Nebraska Vs. Southern

Date: Sunday, November 21st

Time: 3:01pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

Coach: Sean Woods (4th Season)

Record: 1-3 (0-0 SWAC)

TV: None

Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Preview from Huskers.com:

“Southern comes into Sunday’s game with a 1-3 record following a 71-68 setback at South Dakota on Friday. In that game, the Jaguars trailed by as much as 13 in the second half before using a 15-3 run to pull within one with 8:38 left and it was a two-possession game down the stretch. Southern was within 65-64 after P.J. Byrd’s basket with 52 seconds left, but USD kept the Jaguars at bay by going 6-of-8 from the line in the last 48 seconds. Jayden Saddler’s 19 points led three Southern players in double figures.

Head Coach Sean Woods is in his fourth year at Southern after previously serving as the head coach at Morehead State (2012-16) and Mississippi Valley State (2008-12). He guided each of those schools to postseason bids, including an NCAA bid at Mississippi Valley State in 2012. After going 7-25 in his first season, Woods guided SU to a 17-15 mark in 2019-20 and an 8-11 record last season. Woods played collegiately at Kentucky, where he started three seasons, including the 1991-92 team that lost to Duke in the Elite Eight, and had his No. 11 retired by the school.

Southern returns a trio of starters among its 10 returning letterwinners and was picked fifth in the conference preseason poll after going 8-11 last season. Saddler is a preseason second-team All-SWAC pick after averaging 11.1 points and 5.3 assists per game last season. Saddler had better than a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio last year and has continued his fine play by averaging a team-high 13.5 points and 5.8 assists per game. After a 12-point loss at Louisville in the opener, the Jaguars knocked off Tulane, 73-70, for its biggest win of the young season as Saddler had 13 points and 11 assists, while Byrd had 12 points and nine assists in the win over the Green Wave. Sunday’s game against NU wraps up a stretch of five road games to open the season for the Jaguars. Southern will also play both Kentucky and Dayton later in the non-conference season.

Nebraska is 3-0 all-time against Southern, posting wins in 2012 (66-55), 2016 (81-76) and 2019 (93-86, OT). In the last meeting, Jervay Green and Yvan Ouedraogo combined for 12 points in overtime as NU outlasted the Jaguars. Green finished with a team-high 22 points to lead four Huskers in double figures. Micah Bradford led all scorers with 31 points, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range, in a losing effort. No current Husker played in the 2019 meeting. NU is 23-1 all-time against current members of the SWAC.”