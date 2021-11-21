The Morning After: Yes My Friends - We Are Here Again But Go Big Red

It was the same story.

No, it actually wasn’t. The story is constantly changing but it feels the same.

Nebraska was right there at the end against a ranked team on the road.

This time it was Wisconsin and Nebraska again had an opportunity to win and it didn’t.

Nebraska fired it’s entire offensive staff except for one.

Wisconsin is one of top two (statistically) best defenses in the country.

This is the best the offense has looked all season. They looked clean. They looked like they had a purpose.

Unfortunately, the defense did not tackle well at it cost them the game.

Unfortunately, Adrian Martinez turned the ball over two times and it cost them the game.

Adrian is a warrior and deserves a standing ovation wherever he goes. He was drinking food from a straw weeks ago and still played football.

Yes, that was pass interference.

These were my thoughts.

In many ways, this was Nebraska's football season in a nutshell.

In many ways, this was Adrian Martinez in a nutshell as well.

He made plays Saturday that few college quarterbacks can make. On one of those, he sprinted to his right on what looked like a sprint-option, but at the last second saw tight end Austin Allen wide open down the field. He lofted a strike on the fourth-and-2 play that gained 38 yards. Two plays later, Nebraska tied the game with a touchdown.

Scott Frost planned to go for two and the win. The Nebraska coach told his players that before the deciding drive of NU’s 35-28 loss to Wisconsin perhaps to prepare them if the Huskers took the Badgers’ top-ranked defense for yet another ride spin down the field.

After each game this season, The World-Herald will hand out a Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Wisconsin game.

Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez appreciated his coach’s willingness to fight, but knew nothing would change. More on the non-PI, and other notes.

No call given, Huskers know it comes down to them taking wins like this

By the time it was clear the flag wasn't coming on the opposing defender, Scott Frost told the officials they might as well go and throw the flag on him.

"I was honestly too angry to ask for an explanation," said the Husker head coach about the non-pass interference call with four seconds left that will be part of the conversation about this one, the latest kick to the jewels, for Husker football.

We heard from a few players on Saturday after the Huskers’ 35-28 loss to Wisconsin. Quarterback Adrian Martinez, tight end Austin Allen and outside linebacker Garrett Nelson all met with the media.

Here are selected questions and answers from their time with the media.

“There’s been a little too much hoping they were gonna win and not enough knowing they were gonna win,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost says of his team. Frost said he believed today that the Huskers knew they would win at Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/oPZ3bwz8nM — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 21, 2021

Luke Reimer finished with five tackles, so he has 101 on the season. He's the first Husker with 100 tackles in a season since Mohamed Barry in 2018. — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) November 21, 2021

Refs blew the call, should have been DPI. Nebraska loses as a result. Once again, refs should face real consequences for this stuff. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 20, 2021