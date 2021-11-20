Nebraska and Wisconsin Are Tied at 14: Second Half Thread

First Quarter

Wisconsin returned the opening kick for a touchdown. 7-0 Wisconsin.

Two big pass plays to Samori Toure and an angry goal line run by Markese Stepp tied the game at seven apiece.

Another big play, a 71 yard run by Braelon Heard put the Badgers back on top. 14-7 Wisconsin.

Second Quarter

A big catch by Austin Allen and some impressive running by Brody Belt moved the Huskers near the goal line. Facing a fourth and two, the pass fell incomplete. Badger ball.

The Blackshirts allow no quarter and Garrett Nelson sacks Mertz on third down. The Badgers commit a personal foul on the punt and Nebraska starts at the Badger 33.

They cash in the short field as Adrian found Toure for the touchdown to tie the game at 14.

Wisconsin put together a very good drive but missed the 33 yard field goal.

The Huskers go three and out and get a bad punt to set the Badgers up at their own 40 with 1:40 left.

The Badgers also go three and out and the Huskers run out the clock to end the half.