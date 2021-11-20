Nebraska WBB Tops 100 Again as They Beat North Carolina Central 113-58

Sam Haiby is not playing today for Nebraska. Matt Coatney said it was a lower leg injury but nothing serious.

First Quarter

It took over two minutes for the Huskers to get on the board. They ran the first 10 points before NC Central found the basket. Scoggin and Shelley have five points apiece in the early going. NCC called a timeout with the score 14-2 in favor of Nebraska.

The Eagles turned the ball over out of the timeout and Kendall Coley sunk a three pointer on the other end. Allison Weidner will not give up on any play. Amy Williams seems to be developing her as a point guard and trusts the freshman early in her career. Weidner and Alexis Markowski are connecting well early as Nebraska opens up a 22-3 lead before NCC scores again.

MiCole Cayton grabbed an impressive steal but then Alexis Markowski picked up her second foul and had to go to the bench. She was replaced by Anni Stewart. The Huskers went cold for a bit, allowing the Eagles to score five points before Kendall Moriarty scored a basket to break the run.

Nebraska 26 North Carolina Central 9

Second Quarter

The starters came onto the floor to start the second quarter and Issie Bourne wasted no time in scoring a basket - I think she knows her minutes will be limited against an overmatched opponent. The Eagles answered quickly (28-11 Nebraska) but then both teams went cold until NCC scored two minutes later.

Issie Bourne decided to see how she was feeling from long range and knocked down a three. These officials like the sound of their whistles and are calling a lot of fouls. The Eagles are trying fullcourt pressure but It is a bigger liability than asset as the Huskers break it and score easily.

At the 3:30 mark, the Huskers opened up a 30 point lead (47-17) and have blocked five shots already. Annika Stewart capped a 14 point run by Nebraska with an old-fashioned three point play. She than showed what an offensive asset she is and went on an eight point scoring run.

Nebraska 59 NCC 19

The 59 first half points by @HuskersWBB today tied for second most in school history. 62 vs. ORU in 2013 is record. #Huskers #WBB #B1GWBB — Matt Coatney (@Coatman1) November 20, 2021

Issie Bourne and Kendall Coley both have nine points to lead Nebraska. Anni Stewart and Jaz Shelley each have eight. Allison Weidner has six assists and Shelley five. Coley has blocked two shots and MiCole Cayton has two steals. Ten of the 12 Huskers available today have scored.

Third Quarter

The Eagles scored the first seven points of the half and the Huskers only managed some missed shots and a couple turnovers in the first two minutes. Ashley Scoggin had seen enough and hit back-to-back threes to become the first Husker in double digits. She’s also rebounding well too. Issie Bourne became the second Husker in double digits shortly after that. With three minutes gone, Nebraska leads 67-26.

In short order, Shelley joined the double digit club with a transition three. Nebraska went on a 17-1 run and held a 49 point lead at the media timeout (76-27). The Eagles cut into the lead for a bit, but the 50 point advantage came in the final minute of the quarter (84-34). Anni Stewart reached double digits with the final shot of the quarter.

Nebraska 86 NCC 36

Fourth Quarter

Nebraska reached 98 points two minutes into the quarter behind a barrage of three pointers (Scoggin and Shelley). It took a while to get to 99 (free throw by Markowski) but 101 came in quick order (Scoggin layup). The score was 103-36 at the media timeout.

Kendall Coley reached double digits after being stuck on nine points for almost two quarters. Jaz Shelley earned a triple double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Whit Brown and MiCole Cayton get on the board, meaning all 12 Huskers have scored today. Alexis Markowski has been sitting on eight points for a while, but is having hard time getting two more points.

Final. Nebraska 113 NCC 58

Huskers in double digits include Scoggin (19), Stewart (15), Shelley (14), Bourne (13) and Coley (11). Shelley led again in rebounding with 10. Weidner had eight and Coley seven. Shelley had 10 assists and Weidner eight. Shelley had three blocks and Coley two.

Overall, a good day at the office for the Huskers.