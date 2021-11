Saturday Morning College Football Thread and Husker WBB vs North Carolina Central

Second to last Saturday of the regular season. Sit back and enjoy it folks. Plenty of games to get you ready for Thanksgiving.

Untitled Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide) Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide) Saturday, November 20th Dartmouth at Brown 11:00 AM NESN 4 & espn+ Video Florida State at Boston College 11:00 AM ACC Network / ESPN Video Harvard at Yale 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video Iowa State at Oklahoma 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 107 Lafayette at Lehigh 11:00 AM NBCSCA *4 / NBCSCH (jip) / $espn+ Video / SE2 (cable) Michigan State at Ohio State 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video New Mexico State at Kentucky 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video Purdue at Northwestern 11:00 AM BTN alternate / FOX Video Rutgers at Penn State 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video Texas at West Virginia 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video UMass at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video Wake Forest at Clemson 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video Wofford at North Carolina 11:00 AM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video Indiana State at Illinois State 12:00 PM MARQ *4 / $espn+ Video Maine at New Hampshire 12:00 PM NBCSB *4 (cable) / $Flo Video Mercer at ETSU 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video Princeton at Penn 12:00 PM (SNY / NBCSBA) *4 / $espn+ Video Arkansas State at Georgia State 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video Illinois at Iowa 1:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video Montana State at Montana 1:00 PM ATTPI / ATTRM / ATTRMW / RSNW / $espn+ Video SC State at Norfolk State 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video Towson at James Madison 1:00 PM NBCSWA (channel finder *4 / $Flo Video Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 1:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 105 Washington at Colorado 2:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video Arkansas at Alabama 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video East Carolina at Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video Florida A&M at Bethune Cookman 2:30 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video Marshall at Charlotte 2:30 PM Stadium (affiliates) / Stadium Video / MARQ *4 (jip at 3:30) Michigan at Maryland 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video Minnesota at Indiana 2:30 PM BTN alternate / FOX Video Nebraska at Wisconsin 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video SMU at Cincinnati 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video Virginia at Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video Florida at Missouri 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video Louisiana Lafayette at Liberty 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video Syracuse at NC State 3:00 PM ACC Network / ESPN Video UCLA at USC 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106 Baylor at Kansas State 4:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video Auburn at South Carolina 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video California at Stanford 6:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video North Texas at Florida International 6:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video Oregon at Utah 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video South Alabama at Tennessee 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video Virginia Tech at Miami 6:30 PM ACC Network / ESPN Video Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video Wyoming at Utah State 7:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video Louisiana Monroe at LSU 8:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video New Mexico at Boise State 8:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video Arizona State at Oregon State 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video

Nebraska Women’s Basketball (Noon Central)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (0-3, 0-0 MEAC)

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, Noon (CT) Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live Video: B1G+ (subscription required)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (B107.3 FM), Omaha (CD 105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 9.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 14.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 9.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 10.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 9.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Off the Bench

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 10.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 5.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 5.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 4.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 4.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Sixth Season at Nebraska (76-75); 15th Season Overall (269-184)

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-3, 0-0 MEAC)

22 - Tianna Carter - 6-1 - RSo. - F - 8.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg

44 - Ashlyn Lockard - 6-2 - Sr. - F - 8.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg

0 - Paris McBride - 5-6 - So. - G - 3.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg

4 - Necole Hope - 5-10 - Sr. - G - 8.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg

12 - Kira Lowery - 5-8 - RJr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Off the Bench

1 - Diamond Thomas - 5-4 - Fr. - G - 6.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg

5 - Nia Ford - 5-11 - Fr. - G - 4.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg

3 - Morgan Callahan - 6-1 - So. - F - 4.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

11 - Madalyn Anderson - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 3.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

2 - Taylor Williams - 5-9 - RSo. - G/F - 3.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

32 - Simone Edmundson - 6-0 - Jr. - C - 2.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg

21 - Breonna Mayfield - 6-5 - Sr. - C - 0.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Head Coach: Trisha Stafford-Odom (California, 1992) Fifth Season at NC Central (35-75); Eighth Season Overall (72-120)