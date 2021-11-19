The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team needed a win tonight to move back to .500 on the young season and got that win with a comfortable cushion. The Huskers downed Idaho State 78-60 Friday night in a hot shooting victory.

The Huskers struggled to best the Bengals early as Idaho State tied the game up three times and took the lead three times. However, at the end of the game the Bengals only led for a total 2:07 of game action. Nebraska managed 25 points off 15 turnovers, and even managed seven second chance points on six offensive boards. In fact, UNL managed to tie the strong rebounded Bengals at 31 apiece, even keeping it close on the offensive glass 6-10.

Derrick Walker turned in a strong performance for the Huskers tonight, tying his career high in points tonight with 14 points coming on 5-for-5 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. Walker previously scored 14 against Rutgers on March 1, 2021.

As mentioned, the Huskers had 25 points off 15 turnovers by the Bengals. Only four of those points came in fastbreak transition, but Nebraska moved the ball around a lot tonight. UNL had a season-high 18 assists (previous high was 15 vs. Creighton). Kobe Webster tied a career high in assists with five, tying his previous high against Northwestern on March 7, 2021. Alonzo Verge Jr. had four of his own and just one turnover, while Verge was second on the team in steals with two while CJ Wilcher led the team with three steals.

Nebraska shot 54.4 percent from the field, a season best. It is also the first time the Huskers have shot 50 percent from the floor this season. A total of four Huskers hit double figures tonight, a season-high (Walker-14; Verge Jr.-11; Keisei Tominaga-11; C.J, Wilcher-10). The bench combined for 39 points tonight, making it 79 total over the last two games now. Keon Edwards earned his first career start. The change marked the third different lineup Nebraska has used in the four games so far this season.

Catch the post-game press conference here: