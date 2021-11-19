Five Heart Podcast Ep. 254: Baseball, Basketball, Football. Basically All The Balls

This week on the Five Heart Podcast, Todd and Jon start off talking about Husker baseball and basketball. Greg joins for a few minutes to start the football discussion before he’s called away.

Two games are left on the ol’ Husker schedule. Wisconsin and Iowa. Two perennial thorns in the Huskers’ proverbial paw. First up - the Badgers at Camp Randall.

Todd and Jon preview the Wisconsin game, noting how the Badgers weren’t a very good team to start the season, but figured out their issues and became one as the season went on. Is it because of coaching, or is it because the Badgers have a strong identity on offense and can find their way back to goodness because they know what it looks like?

