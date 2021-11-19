Nebrasketball vs. Idaho St Game Thread, Nebraska Volleyball’s Last Home Match of the Season Against #15 Penn State

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hope to return to .500 on the young season tomorrow night when Idaho State comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, 1-2 after the loss to Creighton Tuesday, host the Bengals with the game set for a 6 p.m. CST tip.

When: Friday, Nov. 19 at 6:01 p.m. CST/7:01 EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

TV: N/A, streaming on B1G+ only

Announcers: Jessica Coody (play-by-play), Buzzy Caruthers (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

#11 Nebraska (19-6, B1G 13-3) vs #15 Penn State University (19-7, B1G 12-4)

When: Friday, November 19, 2021, 8:00 pm (CT)

Where: Devaney Center

Video: Big Ten Network and Fox Sports App

Radio: Husker Sports Network - Lincoln (B107.3 FM); Omaha (AM 590); Huskers.com; Huskers App

The #11 Nebraska volleyball team’s regular-season home finale with Rutgers scheduled for Saturday, November 20th is canceled due to non-COVID related illnesses within the Scarlet Knights’ program, it was announced Thursday.

The decision was reached based on guidance from RU’s medical staff out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of participants from both programs. In alignment with Big Ten forfeiture policies, the match will be recorded as a loss for Rutgers, and Nebraska will be credited with a conference win.

Ticket holders will be refunded for tickets and parking purchased for the canceled match. Refunds will be issued by the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at the conclusion of the season.

But in brighter news, Nebraska is still going to play #15 Penn State on Friday night so let’s focus on that. Coach John Cook of Nebraska and Coach Russ Rose of Penn State say they are friends, and they really do seem to have a fun back and forth each time they meet. They are both obviously very highly successful, and are masterminds in the sport of volleyball. Coach Rose was not happy with his team’s performance in October against Nebraska.

After the match, Coach Rose said, “I’m disappointed that we wasted a great opportunity to play well, but I attribute that to the fact that I thought Nebraska was far more physical and far better prepared to play tonight than we were. I thought that the fact that I had to take two or three starters out because they weren’t ready to play and weren’t playing at a high enough level is a reflection of some of the things that I see in practice”.

That sounds like Coach Rose gave his team a fair amount of motivation to come into the next match prepared, physical and ready to play. Plus they have a key player back from injury, Erika Pritchard.

In the off season, Penn State gained two experienced and decorated outside hitters. Adanna Rollins transferred from Minnesota, while Pritchard came in from Maryland. We didn’t get to see Pritchard in October when Nebraska traveled to University Park as she recovered from injury. She is playing now and earning kills at a steady clip.

Both teams have a dominating senior middle blocker. Kaitlyn Hord for PSU will stand opposite Lauren Stivrins and Kayla Caffey for NU. All three players are dynamic, explosive and excellent blockers. They are a game in of themselves to watch.

In October Stivrins registered 8 kills and hit .467 and Caffey had 9 kills and hit .211. For PSU, Hord had 11 kills and hit .409. Hord was the only Nittnay Lion that Nebraska couldn’t slow down, to be sure, and the Nebraska coaching staff will have a game plan to do it during this match.

These two will both play excellent defense and place the ball accurately on their sets to hitters. They will also both be subbed out at times because of their smaller block size so we will see liberos setting the second ball or, on the Penn State side, sometimes Joni Parker on the right side will set.

Now is prove-it time. The conference season is coming to a close and end of the season results are about to be known. Nebraska controls the destiny of the conference championship. Penn State is working for higher seed and momentum into the NCAA tournament.

This match should go blow for blow. Both teams have the potential to win and as we established above, they both have the necessary motivation. After a week of focused practice, Nebraska wins in four sets.

GBR!

University of Nebraska (19-6, B1G 13-3)

#1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter

#2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ JR DS

#3 Kayla Caffey 6’0’’ SR MB

#4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ SO Setter/Serving Specialist

#6 Keonilei Akana 5’9’’ SO DS

#7 Rylee Gray 6’4’’ FR MB

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ FR Libero

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ FR Setter

#10 Madi Kubik 6’3’’ JR OH

#11 Lexi Sun 6’2’’ SR OH

#13 Whitney Lauenstein 6’2’’ FR OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’4’’ FR OH

#20 Kalynn Meyer 6’3’’ SO MB

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ FR OH

#25 Callie Schwarzenbach 6’5’’ SR MB

#26 Lauren Stivrins 6’4’’ SR MB

Penn State University (19-7, B1G 12-4)

#1 Adanna Rollins 6’0’’ SR OH

#5 Erika Pritchard 6’3’’ SR OH

#9 Jonni Parker 6’0’’ SR OH

#12 Cassie Kuerschen 5’9’’ DS FR

#13 Gabby Blossom 5’9’’ SR Setter

#15 Jenna Hampton 5’7’’ SR DS

#18 Anastasiya Kudryashova 6’4’’ R/JR OH

#20 Allie Holland 6’3’’ SO MB

#23 Kaitlyn Hord 6’4’’ SR MB