Friday Flakes: First Time Coaching Youth Basketball - Wish Me Luck

I begrudgingly said I would coach my son’s third grade basketball team this year. I have coached high school basketball, as an assistant, for seven or eight years. It is something I enjoy doing and it is fun being around high school kids.

I feel older every year but they somehow also keep me young.

So why did I hope somebody else would the third grade boys basketball coach mantle? Because I noticed while my son played soccer and football that it was nice to sit and enjoy watching them play as a fan. It’s different as a coach and especially when I’m coaching my own son.

With that said, I had a revelation this past week that I shared with my wife. I continued to rack my head about the type of drills I would run during practice. It’s important to really focus on fundamentals. I also was trying to think of what offense I would run for this 3rd grade group.

Then it hit me. I even gave an audible, “oh crap” in the car as my family and I were driving to Omaha.

There are a couple exceptions, but these kids on the team I’m going to coach have never played basketball in their lives. They likely don’t sit there and analyze basketball on t.v.

I turned to my wife and said, “I have to teach them, that after the other team makes a basket that we have to grab it and walk behind the baseline and then inbound it to one of his teammates.”

This feels so stupid to type but it hit me like a stack of bricks. Why am I worrying about what offense I’m going to run? I need to start worrying about how am I going to teach them the absolute beginning basics of basketball and to try and make it fun.

This will be a learning experience for the players as well as the coach.

Top five U.S. states in sports betting handle in Oct. '21 (of states reporting so far):



1. New Jersey: $1.3 BILLION

2. Pennsylvania: $776.3 mil

3. Indiana: $461.1 mil

4. Tennessee: $375.3 mil

5. Iowa: $280.9 mil — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) November 17, 2021

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

New voices weigh in on Huskers' offensive game plan for stout Wisconsin defense | Football | omaha.com

Before Nebraska faces Wisconsin — which has one of the nation’s best defenses — it has new voices weighing in on the offensive game plan. Here's what Scott Frost said

Steven M. Sipple: As Frost revamps offensive staff, Chinander relishes chemistry in his group | Football | journalstar.com

Make no mistake, chemistry is strong among Nebraska's defensive staff members. "That means everything," Erik Chinander says.

The 10 longest-running restaurants in Lincoln | Dining | journalstar.com

Take a look at the longest-running full-service restaurants in Lincoln. Surely these spots have found the recipe for success, or at least longevity.

Red Report: Frost 'really happy' with OC, staff interest so far; Husker RBs 'beat up'; S Williams 'close' | Football | journalstar.com

The fourth-year NU coach reiterated that he plans on identifying an offensive coordinator first and then proceeding from there.

Hoiberg Hits: New starter for Huskers, more opportunities for McGowens

A few quick hits, news and notes from Fred Hoiberg’s Thursday morning availability as the Huskers prepare for Friday’s 6 p.m. matchup with Idaho State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

You’re Nuts: Which team would you want to see Ohio State play in the College Football Playoff? - Land-Grant Holy Land

We want to know who you want to see Ohio State play in the College Football Playoff if the Buckeyes make it to the playoff? It could either be in the semis or the title game. There are some matchups that seem more intriguing than others, and we want to know what moves the needle when it comes to potential CFP opponents.

Former and current Virginia Tech players react to Justin Fuente’s departure via social media - Gobbler Country

The Virginia Tech Hokies and former head coach Justin Fuente mutually agreed to part ways late Monday night. Virginia Tech released a statement announcing the move and the appointment of J.C. Price as interim coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Takeaways from Michigan basketball’s loss to Seton Hall - Maize n Brew

It was bound to happen eventually.

Seton Hall handed the Michigan Wolverines their first loss of the season Tuesday evening, as the Wolverines fall to 2-1 after the two-point loss. Seton Hall needs big wins like this to get into the NCAA Tournament, as it is among the first four teams on the outside looking in according to bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

Don’t Let The Illinois Win Change Your Outlook On This Marquette Season - Anonymous Eagle

As you’ve probably heard by now, Marquette men’s basketball picked up a win over #10 Illinois on Monday night. The win moved the Golden Eagles to 3-0 on the season and gives new MU head coach Shaka Smart his first victory over a ranked team.

Tom Brady's three Hall of Fame careers: The case for enshrinement for each seven-year era with the Patriots and Bucs

We divided the greatest quarterback of all time's 21-year career and evaluated all three eras independent from each other to make judgments.

Women’s Basketball: NCAA expands tournament field for 2022, exploring further changes - The Only Colors

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament, already officially given equal “March Madness” branding rights earlier this year, is again being put on a more equal footing with the men’s tournament in other ways. It was announced on Wednesday that the 2022 tournament at the end of this season will be expanded to 68 teams, the same number as the men’s tournament since the 2011 expansion.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Buck takes shelter inside church on hunting season's 1st day

A 10-point buck sought sanctuary inside a southern Michigan church on opening day of the state's firearm deer hunting season. Pastors at Grace Sturgis encountered the buck inside the church's auditorium on Monday before it leapt through a window and back into the wild.

Hundreds go missing in Burkina Faso amid extremist violence

The last time Polenli Combary spoke to her son on the phone she prayed for God to bless him. Shortly after, she called back but the line was dead.

I'm Getting Rid of My Books

What is your relationship to owning books? Patricia Thang examines what it means to her as a book lover to minimize her collection.

The Best Things I Saw On The Internet This Week

I’m definitely not endorsing all of these songs but boy did this take me down memory lane.

Let’s jump back on that nostalgic band wagon.

THIS IS THE CRAZIEST THING IVE EVER SEEN?????pic.twitter.com/JZHNR76E5i — Kyante Wilson (@kyantewilson) November 15, 2021