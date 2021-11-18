Nebrasketball: Idaho State Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hope to return to .500 on the young season tomorrow night when Idaho State comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, 1-2 after the loss to Creighton Tuesday, host the Bengals with the game set for a 6 p.m. CST tip. Tickets in the 300 level are still available in case you need last minute Friday night date plans.

When: Friday, Nov. 19 at 6:01 p.m. CST/7:01 EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

TV: N/A, streaming on B1G+ only

Announcers: Jessica Coody (play-by-play), Buzzy Caruthers (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

The Idaho State Bengals enter the matchup also with a 1-2 record, but are on a two-game losing streak. Idaho State opened the season with an 82-61 win over Eastern Oregon before suffering back-to-back losses at Pepperdine (65-60) and at Seattle (77-51). Ryan Looney is in his third season in Pocatello after coaching at the Division II and III levels. Side note, there is an incredibly terrible movie acting wise called “Latter Days” that one of the main characters in the movie travels to LA from Pocatello for his mission with the Mormon Church before he is later excommunicated when it is discovered he’s gay. Hopefully the play by Idaho State is as bad tomorrow night as the acting is in that movie. Back to hoops now, before taking over Idaho State, Looney spent three seasons at Division II Point Loma, guiding the program to a 69-28 record, including a 31-5 mark in 2018-19.

Idaho State return all five starters from a team that went 13-11 and finished fourth in the Big Sky Conference in 2020-21 with an 8-6 record. It marked the program’s first .500 season since 2015-16. Senior guard Tarik Cool earned all-conference accolades after averaging a team-high 14.0 points per game, while Robert Ford III averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

This season, Cool is at a team-high 12.0 ppg to lead three Bengals in double figures, as eight players play at least 16 minutes per game. Brayden Parker comes off the bench and is chipping in 11.3 ppg, while Ford is at 10.7 ppg and has hit a team-high six three-pointers.

Friday’s matchup is the second ever between the two programs, and first since a 98-72 Husker win on Dec. 3, 1994. UN [sic, and I’ll currently be doing this twice more this season in other previews at random] is 29-8 all-time against Big Sky members.

Of particular note to watch for trend wise tomorrow night, Nebraska has produced four 20-point scorers in the first three games of the season (Bryce McGowens-2; Alonzo Verge Jr.-1; Kobe Webster-1). Last year, four players combined for a total of 12 20-point efforts.

Also, Nebraska has excelled at taking advantages on the defensive end. The Huskers currently rank second in the Big Ten in both steals (8.3 spg) and turnover margin (+7.3). UNL has scored 63 points in three games after converting on 52 opponent turnovers (21.3 ppg).

Idaho State

2021-22 Record: 1-2 (0-0 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Ryan Looney

Record at Idado St.: 22-35 (3rd year)

Career Record: 350-169 (18th year)

Nebraska

2021-22 Record:1-2 (0-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 15-47 (3rd year)

Career Record: 130-103 (8th year)