Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Game Time, TV, Streaming, Odds and More

Nebraska makes its final road trip of the season on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers take on 19th-ranked Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. In the Huskers’ most recent game, Nebraska fought hard against sixth-ranked Ohio State before falling 26-17, suffering its fourth setback this season against a ranked opponent. Nebraska held the powerful Buckeye offense in check, allowing a season-low point total against the nation’s top-ranked scoring offense.

Despite its disappointing record, Nebraska continues to remain competitive each week with its seven losses coming by a total of 42 points. Wisconsin comes into its home finale full of momentum. After a 1-3 start, the Badgers have reeled off six consecutive wins to get to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten Conference play. Wisconsin’s most recent victory was a 35-7 rout of Northwestern on Saturday in Madison, with the Badger defense holding Northwestern scoreless for the first three quarters. Wisconsin needs two victories to secure a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game for the seventh time in the 11-year history of the title game.

The Badgers’ success this season has been built on the strength of one of the nation’s top defenses. Wisconsin ranks in the top two nationally in all four major defensive statistical categories, including leading the nation in total defense (216.3 ypg) and rushing defense (60.6 ypg). During their six-game win streak the Badgers have allowed just 7.3 points per game.

Date/Time: November 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CST

Location: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Surface: Field Turf

Opposition Blog: Check out Buckys 5th Quarter for everything Wisconsin

Series Record: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 10-4

TV: The game will be televised on ABC with Play-by-Play by Dave Pasch, Analyst Dusty Dvoracek and Tom LuginbillIt on the sidelines. It can be streamed on the ESPN app with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jeremiah Sirles.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play. The audio of Husker games is no longer available on TuneIn. You can sign up for a free one week trial of Fubo TV.

Weather: At kickoff, it is expected to be in the lower 40s and cloudy. There will be a light southern breeze.

Odds: Wisconsin is favored by nine according to the DraftKings Sports Book

Trivia

Wisconsin enters Saturday’s game ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Poll, which marks Nebraska’s fifth game in 2021 against a ranked opponent. Next week’s season finale comes against No. 18 Iowa.

Nebraska linebackers Luke Reimer (96) and Nick Henrich (87) are both closing in on 100-tackle seasons. If they were to both reach 100 tackles, Reimer and Henrich would be the first Blackshirt duo to accomplish that feat since 2003 when Barrett Ruud had 149 tackles and Demorrio Williams had 128 stops.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez enters the game against Wisconsin needing 273 yards to become Nebraska’s all-time leader in total offense. Martinez has 10,418 yards in his career, trailing only Tommy Armstrong Jr. (10,690). Martinez averages 274.2 yards of total offense per game in his four-year career.