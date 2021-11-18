Jon’s Postlife Crisis Live With A Wisconsin Dude!

Tyler Hunt of Buckys5thQuarter.com joins me for a live streaming session and a preview of the upcoming Wisconsin game.

Tyler and I discuss each phase of the game:

Nebraska and Wisconsin offense

Huskers and Badgers defense

Special teams

Key players

At the beginning of the 2021 season, Wisconsin wasn’t a very good football team. Their offensive line was a mess, quarterback Graham Mertz was a turnover machine, and the running back position that Wisconsin was known for wasn’t very good.

They’ve reeled off six straight wins. I ask Tyler - what mattered more to figuring out how to fix their problems; Wisconsin’s offensive identity or their coaching staff?

We take questions from live chat.

I hope to continue doing live streaming sessions, so I hope you’ll join me in the future.

Draft Kings has the line at -9 Wisconsin, down from -11.5 earlier.