Jon’s Postlife Crisis Live With A Wisconsin Dude!

Tyler Hunt of Buckys5thQuarter.com joins me for a live streaming session and a preview of the upcoming Wisconsin game.
Tyler and I discuss each phase of the game:
- Nebraska and Wisconsin offense
- Huskers and Badgers defense
- Special teams
- Key players
At the beginning of the 2021 season, Wisconsin wasn’t a very good football team. Their offensive line was a mess, quarterback Graham Mertz was a turnover machine, and the running back position that Wisconsin was known for wasn’t very good.
They’ve reeled off six straight wins. I ask Tyler - what mattered more to figuring out how to fix their problems; Wisconsin’s offensive identity or their coaching staff?
We take questions from live chat.
I hope to continue doing live streaming sessions, so I hope you’ll join me in the future.
Draft Kings has the line at -9 Wisconsin, down from -11.5 earlier.
Loading comments...