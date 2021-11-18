Thursday Flakes: The Velvet Revolution

Today’s flakes is being written as I am making my way to Budapest. I figured it was fitting to spend my last day in Slovakia during a holiday on November 17th commemorating the start of the Velvet Revolution. A week after the Berlin Wall fell on November 10th, students gathered in Prague on November 17th to protest the communist regime and remember the 50th anniversary of a Nazi attack on Prague students that killed nine people. There were also protests in Bratislava the day before on November 16th but with no police intervention. That wasn’t the case in Prague as the police did get involved and tried to beat down some of the protesters. This only empowered more people around Czechoslovakia to go out and protest in every major city.

By November 20th, 500,000 people gathered in Prague’s Wenceslas Square to peacefully protest. The police didn’t intervene this time. The Velvet Revolution led to the eventual collapse of the communist regime in Czechoslovakia by the end of 1989. Today this day is remembered as a struggle for freedom and democracy. No big parties or parades but a time to step back and honor the people who made sacrifices for the Czech Republic and Slovakia in the fight for freedom from the communist regime. Click here if you want to read more details about this important moment in history. Now onto Flakes...

Flakes

Huskers Survives Comeback by Creighton and Wins 67-62 | Women’s Basketball | Corn Nation

Amy Williams gets her first win over Creighton. Sam Haiby led Nebraska in scoring with 15, followed by Markowski with 11. Ashley Scoggin and Bella Cravens each scored nine.

Huskers Smash No. 14 Tar Heels | Wrestling | Corn Nation

Facing one of the ACC’s better teams, Nebraska’s lineup exceeded expectations in winning eight of 10 matches, moving the Huskers to 3-0 on the year. Not only did Nebraska hold serve in most of the matches it was supposed to win, but the Huskers also secured a couple big upset wins.

Trey McGowens to Miss 6-8 Weeks After Surgery | Men’s Basketball | Corn Nation

McGowens underwent surgery this afternoon to repair a broken 5th metatarsal in his right foot. Men’s Basketball Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig reported to media that McGowens is expected to make a full recovery.

Mailbag: Nebraska’s Next Offensive Coordinator and Nebraska Basketball Talk | Sports | Hail Varsity

It’s already been a busy week in Husker athletics, and we haven’t even gotten to the football game with Wisconsin yet. This week’s mailbag includes questions on Nebraska’s next offensive coordinator—whomever it may be—as well as Nebrasketball and Badger talk

Padding the Stats: Big Shoes to Fill For Both Basketball and Football Teams | Football | Hail Varsity

Hoiberg couldn’t have afforded to give up on Verge even before Trey McGowens’ injury. Now he has no choice but to roll with Verge and hope for the best. I was skeptical of his fit when he first committed to Nebraska for all the reasons we’ve seen through the first three games. However, he’s also shown flashes of why Hoiberg thought it might work.

Nebraska Recruiting: Busy Flip Season Ahead if Huskers Can Take Advantage | Football | Hail Varsity

Nebraska still has needs in the 2022 recruiting class. Nebraska needs another defensive back, a pass rusher and an offensive lineman. The argument could be made that the Huskers could fill those needs through the transfer portal. It might not be wise for the Huskers to completely shut off from high school recruiting the rest of this cycle.

Huskers Ready for Weekend Slate With Penn State & Rutgers | Volleyball | Huskers.com

The No. 11 Nebraska volleyball team (19-6, 13-3 Big Ten) plays its final two home matches of the regular season this weekend, welcoming No. 15 Penn State (19-7, 12-4) and Rutgers (8-19, 0-16) to the Devaney Center.

College Basketball’s 20 Most Important Players for the 2021-22 Season | Basketball | SB Nation

Another college basketball season is upon us, and with it brings a new group of players who will define the 2021-2022 season. The men’s game will look completely different than last year after so much turnover at the top of the sport. There wasn’t nearly as much turnover in the women’s game, where four of the five First Team All-Americans return this year.

Travel

Traveling for Thanksgiving? Expect Congested Roads and Crowded Airports | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

AAA predicts that 6.4 million more people will travel for the holiday this year than in 2020, for an estimated total of 53.4 million people planning to take a trip. Airports and roads will be especially crowded this year, AAA says, with 48.3 million people forecasted to take a Thanksgiving road trip and 4.2 million passengers boarding planes.

How Airports Are Using Biometric Screening So You Spend Less Time Waiting | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Since the onset of the pandemic, biometrics have proliferated in hubs across the country as a faster—and touchless—option at each stage of the air travel journey. One particularly notable new initiative is a pilot program between Delta and TSA, with a new biometric-enabled bag-drop designed to provide a seamless, low-touch experience that should take less than 30 seconds.

Ljubljana, Slovenia is Capturing the Attention of Food Lovers Everywhere | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The destination has also caught the eye of critics. In 2020, the Michelin Guide bestowed its first-ever stars to six of Slovenia’s top restaurants, including two stars for Roš’s now world-renowned Hiša Franko. The country currently holds the title of European Region of Gastronomy 2021, and the newly inaugurated European Food Summit has decided to make Slovenia its home.

Why Referring to New Zealand as Aotearoa is a Meaningful First Step for Travelers | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The Māori Party has launched a petition to revert to the country’s original name. Māori authors Stacey and Scotty Morrison say travelers don’t need to wait to start using it.

New Zealand’s 180-Million-Year-Old Forest | Travel | BBC

Once part of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana, Curio Bay is home to one of the few accessible petrified forests on the planet and a geological phenomenon of international significance.

Times Square Will Welcome Back Crowds on New Year’s Eve | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Most years, approximately a million people pack into the area for the celebration. This year, however, it’s expected there may be limited capacity and proof of vaccination required, according to ABC7 New York.

India Reopens Quarantine-Free To Vaccinated Tourists From 99 Countries | Travel | Travel Pulse

Vaccinated travelers entering India from any of these countries on its Category A list are permitted to bypass post-arrival COVID-19 tests and a minimum seven-day quarantine requirement, being instructed only to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days following their arrival.

Malaysia on Track to Welcome Back Tourists | Travel | Lonely Planet

On Monday, Malaysia opened the tropical archipelago of Langkawi to fully vaccinated international tourists for quarantine-free travel. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Friday that visitors must be fully vaccinated, among other requirements, and stay in Langkawi for at least seven days before traveling to other parts of Malaysia.

The Rest

Portugal Protects Employees With New Rules on Working From Home | Business | Associated Press

The regulations bring new penalties for companies that disturb the privacy of staff or their families, and obligate employers to compensate staff for work-related expenses incurred at home. Companies should avoid contacting workers outside office hours, except under exceptional circumstances, the new rules say. At least every two months, staff should meet with their superiors to prevent worker isolation.

The Story of Eldridge Dickey | Sports | The Washington Post

In 1968, Eldridge Dickey became the first Black quarterback picked in the first round of the draft. What happened next derailed his life.

Our Worst Idea About “Safety” | Security | Slate

A concept that took hold in the ’70s has haunted everything from seat belts to masks—and it’s going to keep putting us in danger.

The UK Village That Lost Its Cheese | Food | BBC

Cheddar has conquered the world, but it wasn’t produced in its namesake English town for years. Now, an award-winning dairy is putting Cheddar, England back on the map.

A Scientist on the Myth of Ugly Produce and Food Waste | Food | Vox

Billions of pounds of fruits and vegetables go to waste every year — about 30 to 40 percent of the food supply chain in the United States, according to the Department of Agriculture. While plenty of food waste happens in our own homes, it also happens on farms. The USDA estimates that a third of all produce from farmers goes uneaten, amounting to about $161.6 billion in waste.

The Long Search For a Computer That Speaks Your Mind | Technology | WIRED

The trick is to use data from the brain to synthesize speech in real time so users can practice and the machine can learn. New brain computer interface systems are getting there.

One Last Thing