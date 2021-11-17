Nebraska WBB Survives Comeback by Creighton and Wins 67-62

First Quarter

Both teams were cold and only Creighton managed a basket in the first two and a half minutes. The Jays were able to draw early fouls on Issie Bourne and Sam Haiby. Ashley Scoggin finally got Nebraska on the board with a three pointer. Fortunately, Nebraska’s perimeter defense is pestering Jays and keeping them from getting their three-pointers. Actually, all of Nebraska’s defense (not just on the perimeter) has been on-point.

The Huskers went on a nine point run before Amy Williams brought in a sub - Kendall Coley. The 6’2” wing has the ability to close out on the dangerous Bluejay three point shooters. At the first media timeout, the score was Nebraska 9 and Creighton 2.

The Jays scored first out of the timeout and Issie Bourne uncharacteristically missed two short hook shots in a row. Sam Haiby picked up her second foul and headed to the bench. As a matter of fact, the Huskers racked up four fouls before the Jays were whistled for their first. The Husker defense has forced three travels on Creighton thus far. Allison Weidner is playing inspired defense but the Husker shots are not falling and Creighton nearly erased the lead as the first quarter ended. Nebraska is shooting 22% from the field thus far.

Nebraska 11 Creighton 10

Weidner opened the scoring and then followed up by finding Bella Cravens under the basket who secured an old-fashioned three point play. Creighton has not registered an offensive rebound yet.

Weidner continues to be the Energizer bunny on every spot on the floor. Nebraska opened up a 19-12 lead before Creighton broke the run with a basket of their own. Issie Bourne is having a hard time in the paint and only has two points so far. Eleven Huskers have played and eight have scored. It became the Alexis Markowski show as she scored six straight to power an eleven point lead (25-14). Shortly after that, Markowski picked up her second foul and took a seat.

Ashley Scoggin extended the lead with a three. The game slowed down for a stretch until the Jays got a midrange shot to fall. Jaz Shelley got her first points when she cleaned up some junk and nailed a flying putback.

Nebraska 33 Creighton 20

Third Quarter

I love the Border Collie halftime show. They are such smart dogs. I’m having visions of how amazing ranch puppy (who is half Border Collie) could possibly be.

Then I remember that I am a bad dog trainer.

Creighton scored six while holding Nebraska scoreless for over two minutes (33-26 Nebraska). Alexis Markowski knocked down the first Husker basket almost four minutes into the quarter. Kendall Coley does not have many stats, but she is causing all kinds of problems for Creighton because a shooter thinks they are open and all of a sudden they are not. The Huskers quickly jumped back out to a double digit lead (38-26) at the media timeout.

Coley decided she wanted stats and buried a three pointer to extend the lead to 15. She committed a defensive foul (nearly got the jump ball) and then drew an offensive foul. She is everywhere. Allison Weidner drew two quick fouls.

The game got chippy as a double technical foul was issues on Cravens and one of the Jays (no free throws). The Huskers extended their lead to 15 at 49-34. As the quarter wound down, Sam Haiby decided she wanted to get in more of the action and was constantly testing (fairly successfully) the paint defense.

Nebraska 52 Creighton 39

Fourth Quarter

Sammy picked up where she left off, with a three point play (enabled by a great lane-clear by Markowski). Creighton got the lead sliced to nine (56-47) around two minutes in. That score held for a couple of minutes as neither team could get much going on offense. One Creighton free throw was the extent of scoring until the five minute mark. Ruby Porter blocked a shot and managed to send it out of bounds on a Bluejay. The Huskers got the ball back but didn’t get any more points until Weidner free throws at 4:21.

The Huskers are in the bonus the rest of the way and have a 58-48 lead. Markowski picked up her fourth foul and put the Jays into the bonus as well. The last four minutes might take a while.

Issie Bourne hit Nebraska’s first field goal in five minutes (Creighton has a similar drought). At 3:30, the Huskers hold a 60-50 lead.

With free throws, the Jays again cut the lead to eight but Bourne got one free throw to extend it to nine with 2:38. If you like ugly offense, this is the game for you. The Jays got a quick basket to get within seven with two minute left.

Then the lead was down to six (61-55).

The lead is eight (63-55) behind Haiby free throws.

The lead is five (63-58) with one minute left.

Issie is fouled and makes neither free throw. Uggh.

Shelley is fouled. She makes both. Whew. (65-58)

The Huskers block a shot and get the ball and Creighton is trying to foul but gets a held ball call instead. The Jays score a quick basket. (65-60 with 22 seconds).

Five second call on the inbound play. Crap. Amy Williams used her last timeout to advance the ball and Nebraska wastes it. 19 seconds.

Creighton basket with 5.4 seconds. (65-62).

Haiby is pulled to the floor (it looked pretty flagrant but no call that way). She makes both.

Final. Nebraska 67 Creighton 62

Amy Williams gets her first win over Creighton.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska in scoring with 15, followed by Markowski with 11. Ashley Scoggin and Bella Cravens each scored nine.

Jaz Shelley led Nebraska with nine rebounds and Issie Bourne had seven. Kendall Coley blocked two shots and grabbed a steal. Sam Haiby coralled three steals.