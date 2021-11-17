Nebrasketball: Trey McGowens to miss 6-8 weeks after surgery

The Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a big loss last night of another kind against the Creighton Bluejays when the junior guard broke his foot early in the game last night. He has underwent surgery today and is expected to be back later this season.

surgery was a success!! Thanks for all the wishes — Trey McGowens 3rd (@Trey5mac_) November 17, 2021

McGowens underwent surgery this afternoon to repair a broken 5th metatarsal in his right foot. Men’s Basketball Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig reported to media that McGowens is expected to make a full recovery, but will take between six to eight weeks to recover before he can return to the court. At the absolute earliest, that would see McGowens return against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Jan. 2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

McGowens started all 30 games last season for the Huskers after sitting out the season prior as a transfer. He ranked second on the team in both scoring (10.7 ppg) and assists (2.3 apg) last season and was averaging 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in early action so far this season.