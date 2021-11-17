Wednesday Scott Frost Day Flakes News Dump-a-thon

Coulda

Woulda

Shoulda....

Nebraska basketball fell short once again to Creighton. Hope Trey gets well soon.

Former Husker Jordan Larson headlines women’s professional volleyball league | Volleyball | omaha.com

Former Husker and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson headlines the list players signed up to compete in the Athletes Unlimited women’s professional volleyball league.

UNL student government votes to end Husker balloon release

Husker fans could soon see an end to the balloon release tradition, which dates back to the 1960s.

Nebraska Basketball: Creighton hands Huskers another rivalry defeat, 77-69

Nebraska was outplayed from start to finish in another frustrating loss to in-state rival Creighton on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin Badgers football: How you doing...Nebraska - Bucky's 5th Quarter

The Cornhuskers have a bad record, but they have been competitive all season long. Here’s a look at Nebraska this year.

Other New In The Sporting World

With a lacking supply of top coaching candidates, Florida's hesitancy to part with Dan Mullen crystalizes - CBSSports.com

The Gators are one of a few major programs caught between a rock and a hard place

History gets rewritten, with CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barta and his group

Don’t like how certain historic events played out? Just ask CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barta and his group for some help.

The Suns Are Rolling Even As the NBA’s Investigation Looms - The Ringer

A bombshell report detailing racism and misogyny in the workplace under owner Robert Sarver hasn’t deterred Phoenix players, who have reeled off the longest winning streak in the league

Boston Red Sox Owner Fenway Sports in Talks to Buy Pittsburgh Penguins - WSJ

Fenway Sports Group, the holding company that owns the Boston Red Sox, is in advanced talks to buy the hockey team.

USMNT player ratings: Tim Weah shines as attack sputters vs Jamaica

The USMNT picked up another point on its path to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Tim Weah standing out as the Yanks' best player

Staples Center's new name is Crypto.com Arena as LA Lakers home

Staples Center will be going by a new name, Crypto.com Arena, starting Dec. 25 after a 20-year naming rights agreement expired.

Big 12 fines Baylor for field storming by fans that led to controversial Lincoln Riley postgame comments - CBSSports.com

The Bears stopped a field rush with seconds remaining to kick a late field goal for point differential reasons

KU’s Jared Casey cashing in on recent success

Plainville native Jared Casey shook the sports world Sunday night when he caught a game-winning pass leading the Jayhawks to a historic win over Texas.

Bret Bielema tests positive for COVID-19 | WCIA.com

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach against Iowa this weekend, per the team. “After developing mild symptoms yesterday, I was tested and unfortunately late Monday night tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” says Bielema through a team statement. “I’m disappointed that I will […]

Kansas vs. Texas got batty after halftime - The Washington Post

It might have seemed impossible to care about some dreary Kansas-Texas game earlier in the day, but later it become possible to care about nothing else.

To expose the coldest, battiest college football takes, you have to be devoted. Meet Pete and Message Board Geniuses – The Athletic

The desire to be in the know in college football is second-to-none. Just ask Pete.

