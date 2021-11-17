Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs Creighton Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) vs. Creighton Bluejays (1-1)

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, 7 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live Video: B1G+ (subscription required)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (B107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska has opened its home stand with a 3-0 record that has included the most prolific three-game offensive stretch in school history. The Huskers totaled 298 points through the first three games and produced a combined scoring margin of 168 points - more than 30 points greater than any other three-game span in NU history. Nebraska’s production came against three NCAA Division I opponents that combined for a 30-23 overall record a year ago.

In NCAA statistics (Nov. 15), Nebraska ranked fifth nationally in scoring margin (56.0 ppg, sixth in scoring (99.3 ppg) and fourth in field goal percentage (.553). The Huskers also ranked in the top 10 in assist-to-turnover ratio (6th, 2.09) and assists (8th, 24.3 apg). On the other end, the Big Red ranked in the top 10 in defensive rebounds (5th, 36.3 rpg), rebound margin (9th, +22.7 rpg), while also ranking 18th in field goal percentage defense (.276) and 19th in scoring defense (43.3 ppg).

Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers during their opening barrage by averaging a team-best 17.7 points per game. Fellow Australian Jaz Shelley was the only other Husker to average in double figures last week, putting up 12.7 points and team bests of 8.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 blocks.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 8.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 17.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 9.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 8.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Off the Bench

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 9.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 7.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 6.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 7.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 5.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 4.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 3.7 ppg, 0.7 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Sixth Season at Nebraska (75-75); 15th Season Overall (268-184)

Creighton Bluejays (1-1, 0-0 BIG EAST)

22 - Carly Bachelor - 6-0 - Jr. - G/F - 9.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg

31 - Emma Ronsiek - 6-1 - So. - F - 12.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

2 - Tatum Rembao - 5-9 - Sr. - G - 10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

15 - Lauren Jensen - 5-10 - So. - G - 12.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

33 - Payton Brotzki - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 5.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Off the Bench

30 - Morgan Maly - 6-1 - So. - G/F - 11.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg

14 - Mallory Brake - 6-0 - So. - F - 8.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg

21 - Molly Mogensen - 5-7 - So. - G - 4.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg

12 - Jayme Horan - 5-10 - So. - G - 4.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg

13 - Rachael Saunders - 5-9 - Sr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg

24 - Chloe Dworak - 5-6 - Sr. - G - 1.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Head Coach: Jim Flanery (Creighton, 1987) 20th Season at Creighton (357-244); 20th Season Overall (357-244)

Creighton sits at 1-1 on the season after beating Omaha and losing to Drake. The Jays finished with a 10-12 overall record lat season, including a sixth-place BIG EAST finish with a 6-7 conference mark.

Lauren Jensen, a 5-10 sophomore from Lakeville, Minn., and an Iowa transfer, has scored a team-best 24 total points through two games. Emma Ronsiek, a 6-1 sophomore forward from Sioux Falls, S.D., has added 12.0 points per game but did not play in the win over the Mavs because of a shoulder injury. Morgan Maly stepped into the starting five in place of Ronsiek against the Mavs. The 6-1 wing out of Crete High School managed eight points.

Super-senior Tatum Rembao is the elder stateswoman of the Creighton lineup. The 5-9 guard is averaging 10.0 points, a team-leading 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a team-best 2.0 steals. Senior Payton Brotzki out of Platteview High School has 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Junior Carly Bachelor rounds out an experienced CU starting five. The 6-0 wing has averaged 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Creighton has used the three-pointer to great effect in their five game win streak over the Huskers. Nebraska will need the guards to challenge the Bluejays on the perimteter and force them to work the ball into the paint, where the Huskers will have an advantage.

Go Big Red!